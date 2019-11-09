CEDAR FALLS -- Fifth-ranked Northern Iowa remained unbeaten at home. That is most important detail.
But it was far from an inspiring performance as the Panthers needed a pair of huge defensive plays late to hold on for a 17-9 victory over 21-point underdog Indiana State Saturday in a Missouri Valley Football Conference game at the UNI-Dome.
After taking a 11-point halftime lead, UNI's offense disappeared in the second half as it accounted for only 35 yards and two first downs.
Fortunately for the Panthers, the defense made two huge plays when they needed.
With 7 minutes and 2 seconds left in the fourth, Christian Jegen intercepted a Kurt Wilderman pass in the end zone to thwart one Indiana State drive.
Then after a UNI punt, the Sycamores (3-7. 1-5) with 3:12 left got a 27-yard pass to Dante Hendrix and 11 to Dante Jones to get to the Panther 38 with just more than a minute left.
But on first down from the 38, Elerson Smith sacked and stripped Wilderman of the ball which was recovered by Jared Brinkman. The Panthers ran out the clock to eek out the win as UNI improved to 5-0 inside the UNI-Dome.
The Panthers travel to Brookings, S.D. next Saturday to face the South Dakota State (7-3, 4-2). The Jacks lost to Illinois State Saturday, 27-18, at home.
The Panthers led 17-6 at halftime.
A promising opening drive for UNI was stymied when the Panthers were flagged for a blindside block on a long McElvain run that would've set UNI up inside the Sycamore 5.
Instead the Panthers eventually punted and Indiana State got a 42-yard pass from Kurt Wilderman to Dante Hendrix to set up the first of two Jerry Nunez first-half field goals to give ISU a 3-0 lead early.
UNI responded quickly as a 47-yard pass from McElvain to Isaiah Weston set up a 25-yard strike to Suni Lane, his third touchdown reception in two games and the Panthers led 7-3 with 5:24 left in the first.
It was 7-6 when Matthew Cook hit a 22-yard field goal, and then a Spencer Perry interception set the stage for a seven-play, 70-yard drive by the Panthers with Trevor Allen juking his way past a pair of Sycamore defenders on his way to a 13-yard score and a 17-6 halftime lead.
Indiana State;3;3;3;0 -- 9
No. Iowa;7;10;0;0 -- 17
First quarter
ISU -- FG Nunez 24, 7:22. (Drive: 10 plays, 73 yards, 5:01).
UNI -- Lane 25 pass from McElvain (Cook kick), 5:24. (Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:58).
Second quarter
ISU -- FG Nunez 41, 12:16. (Drive: 9 plays, 51 yards, 4:18)
UNI -- FG Cook, 22, 7:00 (Drive: 5 plays 25 yards, 1:56).
UNI -- Allen 13 run (Cook kick), 1:50. (Drive: 7 plays, 70 yards, 3:00).
Third quarter
ISU -- FG Nunez 28, 8:21. (Drive: 12 plays, 65 yards, 6:39).
