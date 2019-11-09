CEDAR FALLS — Aesthetically, it was far from pretty.
Pretty, however, doesn’t put a higher number in the win column.
Behind two huge second-half defensive plays, fifth-ranked Northern Iowa escaped an upset bid by 21-point underdog Indiana State in a 17-9 Missouri Valley Football Conference win at the UNI-Dome Saturday.
With an offense that looked lost after losing star receiver Isaiah Weston to a lower body injury in the second quarter, the Panthers (7-3 overall, 5-1 MVFC) found a way to stay perfect at home (5-0) and run their win streak to four.
“At the end of the day that is all that matters,” quarterback Will McElvain said of getting the victory. “We got the win, and you’ve got to get wins this time of the year.”
UNI looked in control late in the first half when Trevor Allen scored on a 13-yard run to make it 17-6 with 1 minute, 50 seconds left to halftime.
But minutes before that, Weston walked into the Panther lockerroom with an injury. Without Weston, UNI managed just two first downs and 35 yards in the second half.
The output shocked the Panthers, who had 223 yards at halftime, including a four-play, 75-yard drive and a seven-play, 70-yard drive.
“Yeah, I was surprised,” McElvain said of the offensive struggles. “I thought we were confident. I thought we had things going in the right direction. To kind of get ... to go flat is tough.”
The Sycamores made it interesting by taking the third quarter kick and driving 65 yards in 12 plays, consuming 6:39 off the clock before Jerry Nunez’s third field goal of the game to trail only by eight.
It was a titanic struggled the rest of the way for UNI.
Fortunately for the Panthers, the defense bent, but didn’t break over the final 20 minutes.
With the UNI offense doing little, the Sycamores (3-7, 1-5) had a chance to pull within one or tie midway through the fourth quarter, but safety Christian Jegen intercepted ISU quarterback Kurt Wilderman in the end zone after the Sycamores had driven all he way to the Panther 3-yard line.
“We were in ‘charger.’ It is a zone,” Jegen said. “I had a single receiver to my side and I was looking at the quarterback. When he snapped the ball he was looking to the front side the whole time, so I kind of overlapped (that way). Then he was scrambling and I just darted across the field, dove and caught it.”
After the field goal, the Panthers got their second first down of the second half on an Aaron Graham 16-yard reception and ran the clock down to 3:12 before punting. The Sycamores immediately went to work as Dante Hendrix hauled in 27-yard pass that got ISU to midfield. An 11-yard pass to Dante Jones moved the ball to the UNI 38.
The Panther defense, however, said no farther.
Defensive end Elerson Smith, who had been neutralized most of the game, beat his blocker off the edge and strip sacked Wilderman with Jared Brinkman recovering the fumble.
“Their guy had done a good job of shutting down my speed the whole game, shut down my bull rush,” Smith said. “Coach Paup (Bryce) and I collaborated a little bit and I told him what they were giving me. At the end, we had run a knife game two plays before and I did not get through.
“Since we had showed that to them, I faked the knife, gave a step inside and he bit on it. I came hard around the edge and ended up being able to get the strip sack.”
UNI head coach Mark Farley gave Indiana State props afterward.
“I give them 100 percent credit,” Farley said. “They had a good game plan and caught us at a good time. I tell you what, it was a hard-fought football game.”
Indiana State ended up outgaining UNI 345-258 as the Panthers had their lowest offensive output of the season. The Sycamores also held a 35:09-24:51 time of possession advantage.
“What I liked about it is when our defense needed to step up ... all I wanted to do was come here and win the game. I didn’t care how,” Farley said.
UNI 17, Indiana St. 9
Indiana St. 3 3 3 0 — 9
Northern Iowa 7 10 0 0 — 17
First quarter
IS — FG Nunez 24, 7:22. (Drive: 10 plays, 73 yards, 5:01).
UNI — Lane 25 pass from McElvain (Cook kick), 5:24. (Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:58).
Second quarter
IS — FG Nunez 41, 12:16. (Drive: 9 plays, 51 yards, 4:18).
UNI — FG Cook 22, 7:00. (Drive: 5 plays, 25 yards, 1:56).
UNI — Allen 13 run (Cook run), 1:50. (Drive: 7 plays, 70 yards, 3:00).
Third quarter
IS — FG Nunez 28, 8:21. (Drive: 12 plays, 65 yards, 6:39).
Att. — 8,442.
TEAM STATISTICS
IS UNI
First downs 17 12
Rushes-yards 39-125 32-91
Passing yards 220 167
Comp-att-int 15-25-2 11-20-0
Return yards 0 41
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Punts-avg. 5-41.6 7-39.0
Penalties-yards 5-45 2-25
Time of possession 35:09 24:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
INDIANA ST. — Dafney 16-80, Haupert 8-33, Kerlegrand 9-30, Sims 1-5, Caton 1-3, Wilderman 4-minus 26.
UNI — Allen 12-62, McCabe 7-19, Graham 1-19, McElvain 7-5, Team 5-minus 14.
Passing
INDIANA ST. — Wilderman 15-25-2, 220 yards.
UNI — McElvain 11-10-0, 167 yards.
Receiving
INDIANA ST. — Hendrix 5-135, Kerlegrand 4-36, Jones II 3-23, Larkin 2-8, Caton 1-18.
UNI — Lane 3-55, Graham 3-35, Weston 2-58, James 1-10, Scott 1-5, Allen 1-4.
Tackles (solo-ast-total)
INDIANA ST. — Bonner 4-9-13, Griffith 4-3-7, Glasco 3-4-7, Thomas 2-2-4, Barndt 1-2-3, Fotu 1-2-3, Peratt 0-3-3, Ware 0-3-3, Thompson II 2-0-2, Cummings 1-1-2, Brewer 1-1-2, Thompson 0-2-2, Ghant Jr. 0-2-2, Zacok 0-1-1, Moala 0-1-1.
UNI — Jegen 4-6-10, Flater 7-1-8, Smith 3-5-8, Kolarevic 3-3-6, Evans 3-3-6, Brown 3-3-6, Perry 2-4-6, Brinkman 2-4-6, Thomas 2-2-4, Williams 2-2-4, Lawrence 2-2-4, Butcher 1-2-3, Schultz 2-0-2, Cook 1-0-1, Wells 0-1-1.
Tackles for loss
INDIANA ST. — Griffith 1-5, Glasco 1-1, Barndt 1-6, Brewer 1-1, Bonner 0.5-0, Fotu 0.5-1, Peratt 0.5-1, Moala 0.5-1.
UNI — Smith 2-15, Evans 1-11, Flater 1-1, Kolarevic 1-2, Jegen 0.5-0, Butcher 0.5-1.
Sacks
INDIANA ST. — Griffith 1-5, Barndt 1-6.
UNI — Smith 2-15, Evans 1-11.
