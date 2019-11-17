College football: No. 8 SDSU routs No. 4 UNI, 38-7

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Northern Iowa’s script for winning four straight football games was creating turnovers and being opportunistic.
South Dakota State flipped the script on the Panthers Saturday.
Four turnovers and an array of poor special team plays sent fourth-ranked UNI to a 38-7 loss to the eighth-ranked Jackrabbits in Missouri Valley Football Conference action.
Panther head coach Mark Farley did not need many words to describe the loss.
“We didn’t play good enough ... it was terrible,” Farley stated.
In wins over South Dakota, Missouri State, Illinois State and Indiana State, UNI forced 16 turnovers. On Saturday, South Dakota State (8-3 overall, 5-2 MVFC) forced four turnovers while the Panthers came up with none.
The Jacks scored 14 points off those miscues with the game still in doubt late in the third quarter. Leading 17-7, SDSU finished the game on a 21-0 run.
Playing in its first game without star receiver Isaiah Weston, UNI’s offense gained just 239 yards, including a season-low 85 passing yards.
“Really proud of our football team,” South Dakota State head coach John Stiegelmeier said. “That was a really good football team we beat. We had some things go our way, but I’m going to claim we made them go our way.
“I thought our defense played close to perfect. I was really impressed with them.”
On the flip side, the Jackrabbits got a great game from freshman quarterback Keaton Heide, who completed his first 14 passes to set a Jacks record to start a game. Heide finished 15 of 16 for 196 yards and two touchdowns and picked his team up after 1,000-yard rusher Pierre Strong went out in the second quarter with a knee injury.
“He was good,” Farley said of Heide.
It was just a 7-0 deficit at halftime for the Panthers (7-4 overall, 5-2 MVFC). But SDSU scored on its opening drive of the third quarter on a 10-yard Jaxon Janke touchdown reception that closed a nine-play, 73-yard drive.
“The difference in the game was the drive to start the second half,” Farley said. “They drove the field and scored on the first series of the second half, that one hurt. That was the drive of the game.”
Janke returned a punt 34 yards to set up a Chase Vinatieri 44-yard field goal for a 17-0 lead before UNI showed it still had a pulse.
A 30-yard Trevor Allen kickoff return gave UNI the ball at its own 40. Will McElvain hit Jaylin James for a gain of 21 and scrambled 13 yards for another first down. Freshman Sam Schnee capped the drive with his first career touchdown on an 11-yard run.
It appeared the Panthers had momentum after the defense forced a three-and-out, but on UNI’s first play McElvain was stripped by Tolu Ogunrinde and Don Gardner scooped it up and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown.
“That was the back-breaker,” Farley said.
It got worse. On the Panthers’ next possession, McElvain’s deep pass slipped through the hands of Logan Wolf right to Michael Griffin for an interception. Heide then hit Cade Johnson for a 20-yard score and a 31-7 lead.
The only points of the first half came following a trick play.
After a short UNI punt, SDSU lined up in wildcat formation. Strong took the snap and ran left, pitching the ball to Heide, who then launched a 65-yard pass to Johnson all the way to the Panther 4-yard line. Two plays later, Mikey Daniel scored on a two-yard run with 13:16 left on the second-quarter clock.
“It was 7-0 at halftime and man we were in great shape, absolutely great shape,” Farley said. “Because we had error in the punt team. We had error in so many different ways and the defense stopped them and shut them down. We had everything we wanted on the road at 7-0 playing a real good football team.”
UNI took its opening possession and drove to the Jacks’ 30. But on a third-and-eight play, McElvain’s pass was high, deflected and intercepted by Jordan Gandy. That was the Panthers’ best chance to score in the first half.
The defense made three huge stands.
Brawntae Wells blocked a Vinatieri 52-yard field goal on SDSU’s first possession. Then in the second quarter, McElvain was picked off by Logan Backhaus on another tipped pass at the Panther 45, but the defense forced a quick three-and-out.
Then a 16-yard punt that traveled to the UNI 35 put SDSU in prime position. But Vinatieri was wide right from 45 yards out with 1:34 left to half.
“Losing here twice in a row, I knew they’d take their best shot and they did,” Farley concluded. “That is why I thought we were in good shape at halftime because we had taken their best shot. All they had was a trick play.”
S. Dakota St. 38, UNI 7
Northern Iowa 0 0 7 0 — 7
S. Dakota St. 0 7 10 21 — 38
Second quarter
SDSU — Daniel 2 run (Vinatieri kick), 13:16. (Drive: 3 plays, 69 yards, 1:33).
Third quarter
SDSU — Janke 10 pass from Heide (Vinatieri kick), 9:58. (Drive: 9 plays, 73 yards, 4:55).
SDSU — FG Vinatieri 44, 5:20. (Drive: 4 plays, 9 yards, 1:30).
UNI — Sam Schnee 11 run (Matthew Cook kick), :49. (Drive: 8 plays, 60 yards, 4:22).
Fourth quarter
SDSU — Gardner 24 fumble return (Vinatieri kick), 13:16.
SDSU — Johnson 20 pass from Heide (Vinatieri kick), 9:04. (Drive: 5 plays, 37 yards, 3:05).
SDSU — Nelson 12 run (Vinatieri kick), 2:36. (Drive: 6 plays, 58 yards, 4:14).
Att. — 7,317.
TEAM STATISTICS
UNI SDSU
First downs 13 15
Rushes-yards 34-154 37-141
Passing yards 85 196
Comp-att-int 12-24-3 15-16-0
Return yards -4 94
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Punts-avg. 7-38.6 4-35.8
Penalties-yards 5-42 3-20
Time of possession 27:32 32:28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
UNI — Schnee 18-74, McElvain 12-50, Allen 3-18, Graham 1-12.
SOUTH DAKOTA ST. — Daniel 21-82, Blakley 6-21, Strong 3-14, Nelson 1-12, Heide 6-12.
Passing
UNI — McElvain 12-24-3, 85 yards.
SOUTH DAKOTA ST. — Heide 15-16-0, 196 yards.
Receiving
UNI — James 3-34, Graham 2-21, Allen 2-7, Schnee 2-minus 1, Wolf 1-10, Scott 1-9, Lane 1-5.
SOUTH DAKOTA ST. — Johnson 6-134, Janke 4-20, Anderson 2-21, Blakley 1-13, Hart 1-6, Strong 1-2.
Tackles (solo-ast-total)
UNI — Kolarevic 6-7-13, Flater 7-4-11, Jegen 4-3-7, Thomas 5-1-6, Brekke 3-3-6, Brown 2-3-5, Lawrence 2-2-4, Williams 2-1-3, Smith 1-2-3, Evans 0-3-3, Brinkman 2-0-2, Hadachek 1-0-1, Lane 1-0-1, Boyd 1-0-1, Butcher 1-0-1, Wells 0-1-1, Kibby 0-1-1, Schultz 0-1-1.
SOUTH DAKOTA ST. — Wilson 5-3-8, Rozeboom 3-2-5, Winkelman 1-3-4, Hicks 3-0-3, Norblade 2-1-3, Sanders 2-1-3, Hildahl 2-1-3, Ogunrinde 2-1-3, Manchigiah 1-2-3, Backhaus 1-2-3, Krolikowski 2-0-2, Gardner 2-0-2, Harris 1-1-2, Bock 1-1-2, Mulholland 1-1-2, Stacker 0-2-2, Madison 1-0-1, Shafer 1-0-1, Eide 1-0-1, Earith 1-0-1, Ward 1-0-1, Gales 1-0-1, Griffin 1-0-1, Tetzlaff 0-1-1, Mueller 0-1-1, Aanderud 0-1-1.
Tackles for loss
UNI — Kolarevic 1-2, Jegen 1-6, Boyd 1-1.
SOUTH DAKOTA ST. — Winkelman 1-4, Gardner 1-4, Gales 1-3, Sanders 0.5-0, Stacker 0.5-3.
Sacks
UNI — Jegen 1-6.
SOUTH DAKOTA ST. — Winkelman 0.5-3, Stacker 0.5-3.
