College football: No. 8 SDSU routs No. 4 UNI, 38-7

It appeared the Panthers had momentum after the defense forced a three-and-out, but on UNI’s first play McElvain was stripped by Tolu Ogunrinde and Don Gardner scooped it up and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown.

“That was the back-breaker,” Farley said.

It got worse. On the Panthers’ next possession, McElvain’s deep pass slipped through the hands of Logan Wolf right to Michael Griffin for an interception. Heide then hit Cade Johnson for a 20-yard score and a 31-7 lead.

The only points of the first half came following a trick play.

After a short UNI punt, SDSU lined up in wildcat formation. Strong took the snap and ran left, pitching the ball to Heide, who then launched a 65-yard pass to Johnson all the way to the Panther 4-yard line. Two plays later, Mikey Daniel scored on a two-yard run with 13:16 left on the second-quarter clock.

“It was 7-0 at halftime and man we were in great shape, absolutely great shape,” Farley said. “Because we had error in the punt team. We had error in so many different ways and the defense stopped them and shut them down. We had everything we wanted on the road at 7-0 playing a real good football team.”