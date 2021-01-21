 Skip to main content
College football: New Northern Iowa schedule released
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

College football: New Northern Iowa schedule released

CEDAR FALLS – Following the announcement by Indiana State that it was electing to not participate in the 2021 spring FCS football schedule, the Missouri Valley Football Conference was forced to revise its conference schedule.

The original schedule had Northern Iowa opening at home against Illinois State on Friday, Feb. 19.

The Panthers will still be at home on Feb. 19, but now UNI will face South Dakota State in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Currently UNI's plan is to allow 15% of the UNI-Dome's capacity to attend home games, near 2,500 fans, with hopes some crowd restrictions could be lifted to allow more. 

The Valley was committed to each conference member playing an eight-game schedule culminating with the FCS playoffs beginning April 24. The new schedule has a built in April 17th rescheduling date for games that potentially could be canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

UNI will play four home dates and four road games with the new schedule.

2021 UNI football schedule

Feb. 19 – South Dakota State, 7 p.m.

Feb. 27 – At Youngstown State, 11 a.m.

March 6 – Illinois State, 4 p.m.

March 13 – At Southern Illinois, Noon

March 20 – Missouri State, 4 p.m.

March 27 – At Western Illinois, TBA

April 2 – At South Dakota, 6 p.m.

April 10 – North Dakota State, 4 p.m.

April 17 – Rescheduling window

April 24 – FCS Playoffs

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

