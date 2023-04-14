CEDAR FALLS — Rick Nelson stands on the south end of the Northern Iowa practice field on the goal line adorned in purple and gold from head to toe save for a white UNI ball cap. As the Panthers wrap up practice for the day, Nelson greets a handful of high school recruits on hand for the day.

It is the sight of a man completely and undeniably in his element. Nelson is at home at UNI.

“I have always loved the school since the first day I came here in 1980,” Nelson said. “I am a Panther. The icing is to come back and coach on the football team. It has been really exciting for me to get back in college and to come back to work at a place that I love.”

Nelson left his post as the Panthers offensive line coach at UNI following a 16-year stint with the team from 2000 to 2015, but he never stopped watching the team.

After serving as the head coach of the Ankeny High School football team and delivering the 2020 Class 4A state championship, Nelson once again dons the purple and gold as the offensive line coach for the Panthers following the departure of Ryan Clanton to Iowa State.

Plenty remains the same as his previous stint. The cubicles are the same. There are familiar faces and old friends still in the community, but most notably for Nelson the quality of individuals on the football remains unchanged.

“The names have change, but they are the same kids,” Nelson said. “They are hard workers. They have high character and they are fun to coach. They are fun to be around.”

“[They] get down and do the work. Jed Smith is the best strength coach I have ever been around…To watch them in the weight room was awesome this winter…Work ethic is the No. 1 thing and the high quality of character that the kids have.”

The work ethic already in place at UNI bodes well for Nelson as he looks to mold a formidable unit on the field.

When asked what he hopes the Panthers offensive line become known for under his watch, Nelson did not mince words.

Toughness.

“I hope when teams play us, when they watch us on film or after they get done playing that they just say, ‘Gees, those five guys were tough,’” Nelson said. “That to me would be the highest compliment they could give the offensive line.”

That desire for toughness served as the basis for the demands he made of his players early on in his time back with UNI.

According to redshirt junior Jared Penning, Nelson challenged his group at the outset of spring practices.

Are you tough? Are you willing?

Penning described Nelson as one of the better motivators with no diet for complaining.

“He is bringing a different mindset to the guys,” Penning said. “Kind of an old school mindset. He wants to run power which I love…He is bringing a tough mindset to the team.”

Nelson took the job as offensive line coach with Penning as the lone returning starter on the offensive line. Despite the relative blank canvas, a few players have separated themselves in the 10 weeks of Nelson’s tenure.

“I think we know who a few of them are,” Nelson said. “Our two tackles are going to be really good—[Tristan] Roper and Penning. Those two kids are really good players. Chase [Arends] came back. He is playing at center. Then, Blake [Anderson] he has played quite a bit of positions—a lot of positions. Those are pretty solid guys.”

“Then we have about another 10 guys that are there that are good football players. We just have to fit it into those five. You hope that you have eight really good players. I think that is what anybody hopes…two centers, three tackles and three guards. We will have that. I am confident about that.”

Nelson returns to Cedar Falls with a secondary mission as well. Knowing the excitement he had and the memories he made while a Panther—and the similar experience of his oldest son, Nick—Nelson hopes to give his players the same experience.

“My goal is for these kids to leave here with an unbelievable experience,” Nelson said. “I had it. My son had it…That is why I coach. I coach because of the relationships. I want them to make sure they have something special.”

Nelson became well known for his ability to form relationships with his players during his first stint at UNI. Jacob Appleman, a former offensive line starter for UNI, said he chose UNI due in large part to Nelson.

“What makes Coach Nelson special is that once you play for him, you’re part of a family,” Appleman said. “Even after he left UNI he still texts and keeps up with his players. Nelson coaches an old school, hard nose mentality of football. A lot of lessons Nelson taught us made us good players, but more than that his lessons taught us to be great men, preparing us to be husbands and fathers.”

“I played for four different o-line coaches in my time at UNI, but no one cared more about his players than Coach Nelson.”