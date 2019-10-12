FARGO, N.D. -- Top-ranked North Dakota State jumped out to a 15-0 lead, but No. 10 Northern Iowa has battled back and trail by just four at halftime, 18-14, Saturday in a Missouri Valley Football Conference action.
Trey Lance has a pair of touchdown passes for the Bison, who have rushed for 151 yards, including 59 by Lance.
UNI's Will McElvain is 9 of 15 for 158 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Weston has three catches for 87 yards, and Aaron Graham four for 48.
The Bison (5-0) have out-gained the Panthers (3-2) 259 to 176.
NDSU took the opening kick right down the field as Phoenix Sproles hauled in a 36-yard touchdown pass and the Bison converted a two-point play to make it 8-0 quickly.
UNI responded with a nice drive with Aaron Graham and Jaylin James had receptions of 18 and 17. But after making his first nine field goal attempts of the season, Matthew Cook was wide right from 42 yards.
A short punt set NDSU's next scoring drive as Lance hit Christian Watson for a 19-yard score and a 15-0 lead on a drive that began at the Panther 44.
It looked like things would get worse after UNI drove to the Bison 38. On a trick play, McElvain threw backwards to Deion McShane, but McShane's pass was underthrown and intercepted by James Hendricks.
But UNI got a huge break when a NDSU fumbled and the ball bounced to Chris Kolarevic who returned 40 yards to the Bison 11.
After a sack, McElvain found Weston, lined up in the slot, in the back of the end zone for a 17-yard score. It is the fifth-consecutive game Weston has caught a touchdown pass.
The Bison added a 25-yard field goal by Griffin Crosa with 6:29 left to half, but a huge 30-yard pass from McElvain to Weston set up a Tyler Hoosman 6-yard touchdown run that pulled the Panthers to withing 18-14.
NDSU missed a 42-yard field goal wide left with 24 seconds left to half.
Northern Iowa;0;14;0;0 -- 14
North Dakota St.;15;3;0;0 -- 18
First quarter
NDSU -- Spoles 36 pass from Lance (Hendricks run), 10:57. (Drive: 8 plays, 77 yards, 3:57).
NDSU -- Watson 18 pass from Lance (Crosa kick), 2:12. (Drive: 6 plays, 44 yards, 2:58).
Second quarter
UNI -- Weston 17 pass from McElvain (Cook kick), 13:13). (Drive: 2 plays. 11 yards, :44).
NDSU -- FG Crosa 25, 6:29. (Drive: 14 plays, 64 yards, 6:38).
UNI -- Hoosman 6 run (Cook kick), 2:40. (Drive: 8 plays, 65 yards, 3:49).
