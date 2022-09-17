College football: Mistakes, inconsistency costs UNI in upset bid of No. 8 Hornets

CEDAR FALLS — Costly mistakes and inconsistency plagued the Northern Iowa football team as the Panthers lost their third straight game, 37-21, to No. 8 Sacramento State, Saturday.

With the loss, UNI falls to 0-3 to start their season for the first time since 1969. According to UNI head coach Mark Farley, the onus is on the Panthers as a whole to climb out of their early season deficit.

"Getting all upset and hollering at people will not make it better," Farley said. "They are going to need to find a way to get this done...We have played some good football teams--this team and Air Force--but, as you can see, this game, we could have won this game."

The Panthers stumbled out of the gate on offense and opened the door for the high-powered Hornets offense, led by quarterbacks Jake Dunniway and Asher O'Hara, to build an insurmountable first half lead.

After forcing three and outs on UNI’s first two drives, the Hornets took over on their own 32 yard line. The Hornets drove down to the UNI 18 over the next eight plays, but a sack by Spencer Cuvelier set up a crucial third and 12 from the UNI 20.

Dunniway found Pierre Williams over the middle for a gain of 14 and the first down. Two plays later, O’Hara punched it in from three yardsout to take a 7-0 lead.

UNI responded right back with a 10-play, 75-yard to even the score at 7-7. After a Vance McShane two-yard run gave the Panthers a new set of downs at the Sac State 38, Day connected with tight end Alex Allen on a 24-yard pass.

Two plays later, after avoiding disaster on a fumble recovered by UNI, Day found Allen in the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown pass with 1:08 remaining in the first quarter.

Sac State did not miss a beat as the Hornets drove the ball 75 yards in seven plays to regain its advantage. With the ball on the UNI 21, Dunniway found tight end Marshall Martin over the middle. Martin made the grab around the UNI 5 and waltzed into the end zone to put Sac State on top 14-7.

Following the third UNI three and out of the game, the Hornets took over on their own 48 yard line. The Hornets mixed it up as O’Hara--normally a running quarterback--threw the ball four times for 26 yards. O’Hara finished off the drive with his second touchdown on the ground to put Sacramento State up 21-7.

In dire need of an answer, UNI took over on its own 25 yard line. However, after picking up a first down on a 15-yard run by running back Dom Williams, UNI wide receiver Quan Hampton fumbled the ball near midfield.

The Panthers managed to stop the Hornets drive at the UNI 12 as junior DB Woo Governor broke up a pass in the corner of the end zone on third and six. Sac State kicker Kyle Sentkowski converted on the 29-yard field goal attempt to take a 17-point, 24-7, lead.

For the first time since their touchdown drive, UNI managed to put together a sustained drive as Vance McShane rattled off runs of 17 and 20 yards and Day connected on a 16 yard pass play to Sam Schnee. However, the Panthers came up empty as the drive stalled at the Sac State 13 and Matthew Cook’s 30-yard field goal attempt missed left.

At the half, UNI went to the locker trailing 24-7 after putting up 210 yards of total offense. Untimely mistakes cost UNI as a pair of first half fumbles halted promising drives.

"There was too much error," Farley said. "There were too many missed tackles and too many dropped balls...We have got to tackle...We had our opportunities."

UNI answered the challenge from its head coach by forcing a three-and-out and a punt on the Hornets opening drive of the second half. Facing a third and four, UNI defensive lineman Jack Kriebs chased down Dunniway in the backfield for a sack.

Taking over on its own 44, the UNI offense rode the momentum created by the defensive stand and drove 56 yards for its second touchdown of the contest.

Trailing 24-14, UNI appeared primed to steal back momentum and claw back into the game, but, after the defense forced a second Sac State punt of the half, UNI’s defense went three-and-out for the fourth time.

The Hornets capitalized on a short field and drove 30 yards to the UNI 12. The Hornets extended their advantage to 27-14 on a 29-yard field goal from Sentkowski.

UNI bounced back on its next drive as Theo Day led another 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Vance McShane capped off the drive with a four yard run to cut the Hornets lead to 27-21.

The UNI defense managed to force the punt it needed to on the ensuing Hornet drive to give the Panthers offense the ball on its own 30.

However, the UNI’s drive stalled near midfield and the Panthers were forced to punt it away with 10:04 remaining in the game.

Over the next 6:24 of the game, Sac State drove 66 yards on an 11-play drive consisting of nine running plays to kill the clock. Sentkowski capped the drive with a 37-yard field goal to put Sac State up by two scores, 30-21.

The drive mirrored a similar to drive a week ago when North Dakota iced a win with a 7:08 drive in the fourth quarter of the Panthers 29-27 loss.

Farley said his team needed to clean up its missed tackles to get off the field in those types of situations.

"You have to tackle," Farley said. "There are a lot of things that go into tackling and half of it is heart. You get off the field by tackling. If you tackle them and give them 3, 4, 5 yards after the initial hit. That is not tackling that is holding on."

A Theo Day interception with 2:40 remaining in the game allowed the Hornets to score an effectively meaningless touchdown with 41 seconds remaining to put the 37-21 win on ice.

Redshirt junior tight end Alex Allen echoed Farley's comments on it needing to be a team effort to turn around the Panthers' season.

"A lot of guys are going to have to go home tonight, look themselves in the mirror and figure out what they can do to help this team," Allen said. "We do not want to play the pointing game...Each room needs to look at themselves and see what they need to do to get better. Then, we will comeback on Monday and grow as a team."