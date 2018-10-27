MACOMB, Ill. -- Opportunities for the Northern Iowa football team were plentiful.
But far too often Saturday, the 17th-ranked Panthers squandered them.
Western Illinois did not squander its opportunities.
Sean McGuire passed for 300 yards and two touchdowns as the Leathernecks rolled to an easy 37-17 Missouri Valley Football Conference victory Saturday at Hanson Field.
The Panthers (4-4 overall, 3-2 MVFC) turned the ball over three times, missed a field goal, was stuffed on a fake punt and one of four WIU sacks resulted in a safety for the Leathernecks.
"We just fumbled the game away. It is pretty simple," UNI head coach Mark Farley said.
With a chance to grab the momentum on its first drive of the third quarter, UNI drove to the Western 6, but on first and goal Clear Lake native Pete Swenson beat a Panther blocker off the edge and forced an Eli Dunne fumble that was recovered by the Leathernecks.
That was the last time UNI got inside the WIU 20 until late in the game while the Leathernecks (4-4, 3-2) scored on its final three second-half possessions.
"We got to execute better," said wide receiver Nick Fossey who led UNI with seven catches for 69 yards. "Whether it was mental errors, physical errors we just got to go out there and do our thing and we didn't.
"If we execute, we get the result we want."
McGuire was 25 of 32 as Isaiah Lesure had seven catches for 164 yards and both scores.
The first McGuire to Lesure connection was a 69-yard bomb two plays after UNI had taken an 10-7 lead on a 18-yard touchdown reception by Marcus Weymiller.
Lesure was well covered, but it appeared safety Christian Jegen, who along with Kendrick Suntken led the Panthers with 13 tackles, pulled up short to try to make an interception. That was a misjudgment. The ball sailed over Jegen's arms and Lesure hauled it in, broke a tackle and gave WIU a 14-10 lead.
The second came early in the third quarter on a third and goal and Lesure hauled in a 7-yard fade barely getting his foot down for the score and a 30-13 lead.
"I don't think we executed a lot of the time," said Suntken. "When we had a chance to make stops, get the punt team out there and get the ball back to the offense, we didn't."
Weymiller finished with 96 yards rushing and a touchdown, and he had three catches for 21. Dunne was 22 of 33 for 218 yards.
The missed opportunity train started in the opening half.
On UNI's opening possession, the Panthers drove all the way to the Leatherneck 12, but bad snap resulted in a 14-yard loss and UNI then missed a 24-yard field goal.
The Panthers' next drive reached the WIU 15, but UNI could not convert on a third and short and had to settle for a 32-yard Austin Errthum field goal.
Trailing 14-10 and a chance to seize momentum after a fourth-down stop inside the Panther 10, Dunne was hit from behind as he was throwing by Swenson and the play was ruled a fumble. Jaylin James recovered it for UNI in the end zone resulting in a WIU safety.
Still, the Panthers had a chance to lead at halftime.
Late in the second quarter after a 43-yard Michael Kuntz punt was downed at the WIU 1, Korby Sander got a hand on a Leatherneck punt and it appeared UNI would start on the WIU 13. Instead, a sideline infraction with contact resulted in a 15-yard penalty and on a third-down play, Dunne threw the first of his two interceptions trying to thread a pass into coverage for Deion McShane.
"The missed opportunities," lamented Farley. "First drive beginning the game, the last drive of the first half and the first drive of the second half ... multiple opportunities and just turned the game over."
