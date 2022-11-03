College Football: Loecher ‘through the tough part,’ long road of recovery ahead

CEDAR FALLS — The last thing he remembers was being at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo on Oct. 1.

When Cael Loecher woke up at University of Iowa Hospitals on Oct. 13 after being taken out of sedation for the last time, he did not know what he had just been through.

“It was a couple days later after that,” Loecher said. “They told me what happened, what I just went through. That will open your eyes. You do not realize how lucky you are to be here on earth.”

Diagnosed with granulomatosis with polyangitis, a form of vasculitis (previously known as Wegener’s granulomatosis) that can be fatal, the Northern Iowa punter’s lungs filled with blood due to the rare condition that causes blood vessels to become inflamed.

Loecher did not realize the cough he developed when the Panthers traveled to Colorado Springs for the season opening matchup against Air Force — the first start of his collegiate career — was more serious than a cold.

That changed three weeks later as the Panthers readied to host Indiana State at home.

“During the week, I realized I was pretty sick,” Loecher said. “Thursday, I woke up and somehow managed to take a shower. After that, I was like ‘I need to go back to the ER.’ So I had my mom come and get me out of bed and get me downstairs, and we drove straight [to Allen Hospital].”

Loecher’s trip to the ER on Sept. 29 started his near monthlong stay in hospitals as he received multiple blood transfusions while intubated and placed on a ventilator.

But he did not face the battle alone.

Loecher called his support system “the best out there.” Key supporters included his mother, Lisa, who he said “never left his side,” his girlfriend, Fiona, who made “countless drives to Iowa City” to see him every day, and UNI head coach Mark Farley.

“He checked in with my mother every single day, twice a day,” Loecher said. “I do not think he skipped a day. As soon as he could call me, he called me.”

As word spread about Loecher’s illness, Panther Nation, the Cedar Falls community and UNI rallied around him and voiced their support under the hashtag: #TeamCael.

“The support has been out of this world,” Loecher said. “It is really what is keeping me going and keeping my head high right now.”

Loecher was released from University of Iowa Hospitals on Oct. 28, which marked two weeks since he was removed from the ventilator and out of the intensive care unit.

He faces three months of pulmonary rehab twice per week at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. According to Loecher, pulmonary rehab focuses on building strength back in the lungs and increasing overall endurance.

Once he completes rehab, he will turn his focus to building back his strength after losing 30-35 pounds.

Throughout his battle and recovery, Loecher kept tabs on his teammates as they turned around their season following a tough start.

“The first time I saw our record, we were 2-4,” Loecher said. “I was like, ‘Geez, what is going on?’ Then, we won the next one and the next one.”

Then, he watched as his team took down No. 20 Southern Illinois 37-36 to improve to 5-4 on the season.

“I wanted to be there so bad and be on the field,” Loecher said. “But seeing Theo throw for five touchdowns and some of the catches those guys were making, that was pretty awesome. I am really happy for these guys and proud of them.”

On Tuesday, Loecher made his way back to UNI football practice for the first time to watch his teammates prepare for No. 1 South Dakota State.

“That is probably the main thing I was looking forward to,” Loecher said. “Just be able to come back and be at our practice again. Being able to be here -- see everybody again -- (Tuesday) was a great day.”

Loecher said a timetable on a return to action with the Panthers has not been discussed, but added “there is no reason to not be in a good mood all the time.”

“I definitely have a long road ahead,” Loecher said. “But, I made it through the tough part.”