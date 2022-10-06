College football: Loecher following in brother's footsteps as UNI punter

CEDAR FALLS — Growing up with his older brother Luke — the starting punter for Oregon State — Cael Loecher remembers rounding up his brother’s kicks when Luke started punting in junior high.

After watching Luke serve as the starting punter at Cedar Falls High School for two seasons from 2015-2016, Loecher was hooked.

“He was one of the main reasons I started punting,” Loecher said. “He did it in high school and did it really well. So, I also wanted to do that. … He was the punter for the junior high team. I would always shag balls for him when he was kicking. I always thought it was pretty cool.”

Loecher took over as the Tigers’ starting punter in 2018 and immediately made a statement with his leg. Averaging 40.3 yards per punt on 44 boots, Loecher earned First Team All-State honors as a punter following his junior season.

In 2019, Loecher did not miss a beat and upped his average to 41.2 yards per punt. He again raked in First Team All-State honors as a punter.

At the same time he collected honors for his leg, he also garnered attention for his arm. A two-year starter at quarterback for the Tigers, Loecher threw for 4,001 yards and 51 touchdowns while completing 64.3% of his pass attempts.

Recruited by Northern Iowa as both a quarterback and a punter, Loecher left Cedar Falls High School believing his punting days were behind him — just like his brother.

“In high school, my main focus was quarterback,” Loecher said. “I remember after our last high school game, I thought that might be the last time I ever punt a ball.”

Loecher spent time as a reserve quarterback and backup punter and did not see the field. However, after placekicker Nate Murphy — who had handled punting duties for UNI the last three seasons — decided not to return for his final year of eligibility in the 2022 season, Loecher saw his opportunity to carve out a niche.

“As the years have gone by, I focused more on punting,” Loecher said. “I spent the whole last spring and summer focusing in on it. So, I can compete for the job.”

Loecher admitted he was fairly new to the techniques and focused on learning a “little bit more” about the different facets of punting.

“In high school, I had the strongest leg on the team so I naturally became the punter,” Loecher said. “I am really focusing on the drop of the ball. I am really focusing on my swing as well. I still have a lot of work with it, but [I have] definitely seen a lot of improvement.”

Getting pointers from his brother to teach him what most punters need a specialized trainer to learn — which costs “a lot of money,” according to Loecher —Loecher emerged as the Panthers’ starting punter during fall camp ahead of the 2022 season.

Just like in high school, Loecher immediately used his explosive leg to make a mark. Despite his nerves, Loecher sent a perfect boot down the field and pinned Air Force at its own 7 after the Panthers’ opening drive of the season stalled at the Falcons’ 41 yard line.

“I just thought ‘Catch this ball and make sure it gets in the air somehow’,” Loecher said. “It really worked out well. After the first one, you get rid of the nerves and focus on doing your job.”

Loecher finished his debut performance for the Panthers with three punts downed inside the Falcons’ 20, two punts greater than 50 yards and an average of 44.2 yards per punt.

Loecher’s play drew the praise of UNI head coach Mark Farley following the Panthers 52-17 win over Western Illinois.

“He is a great athlete,” Farley said. “We really needed him as a punter because we thought he had that talent. He is showing that talent right now. Each week in practice he is getting more comfortable and getting better at it. … In high school, I think he just caught it and kicked it.”

Farley said Loecher progressed faster as a punter than he expected and thinks the “possibilities are endless” with his development.

In four games this season, Loecher averages 41.5 yards per punt with a long of 55 and three punts over 50 yards.

With his relative inexperience, Cael said he is not competing with his older brother — Luke holds slight edge over Cael with a 44.4 average through five games — but he hopes to give him a run in the future.

“He has the biggest leg for sure,” Loecher said. “I am just trying to learn a little bit more about it, because I would say I am pretty new to all the techniques. Down the road, I am trying to beat his averages.”