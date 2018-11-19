CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa football staff has pored over the first batch of film on the Lamar Cardinals, the Panthers’ first-round FCS playoff opponent.
UNI head coach Mark Farley’s initial impressions are that the Cardinals look like a team that belongs in the playoffs.
“When you study them on film, they run the ball. They really stick to their run game,” Farley said. “And, they are very aggressive on defense. They like to get after you on defense. They are just a good, solid football team.”
Farley also sees a veteran coaching staff with strong credentials.
Lamar head coach Mike Schultz spent several seasons as Gary Patterson’s offensive coordinator at TCU where he coached future NFL stars LaDainian Tomlinson and Andy Dalton.
“When I look at their coaching staff, they are a very experienced staff. I know many of them,” Farley said. “They all have had great success at the FBS level.”
Schultz’s offensive coordinator is Dan Dodd, a 1978 graduate of Drake who captained the Bulldogs’ 1977 football team as their starting quarterback.
Co-defensive coordinator Troy Douglas was on Paul Rhoads’ staff at Iowa State from 2012-14, and offensive line coach Bill Bleil was also at Iowa State under Rhoads from 2009-2014.
“I remember Coach Dodd when he was at Western Illinois years and years ago, and he has gone on and done great things in football,” Farley said. “These guys are experienced, great teachers, and it shows up on the film.”
BREAKING IT DOWN: Lamar will slam UNI with a heavy dose of its run game, which Farley describes as a spread with a lot of option.
Four Cardinals have rushed for more than 500 yards, including two quarterbacks — starter Darrel Colbert and Jordan Hoy, transfers from SMU and Old Dominion, respectively.
Myles Wanza is Lamar’s leading rusher with 598 yards, then it is A.J. Walker (595), Colbert (584) and Hoy (516). Colbert and Hoy have combined to rush for 17 touchdowns.
Colbert has completed 93 of 178 passes for 1,343 yards and 12 scores. Hoy has passed for 654 yards and six scores.
Lamar has run the ball 325 more times than it has thrown it.
Defensively, Lamar ranks in the top 10 nationally in interceptions (16) and turnovers forced per game (2.36).
INJURY REPORT: Farley said cornerback Xavior Williams is questionable for Saturday, while linebacker Blake Thomas and running back Trevor Allen have a better chance to return to action.
Linebacker Kendrick Suntken, who had started the last five games, is out with a lower body injury.
