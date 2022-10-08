College football: Kurt Warner talks return to Cedar Falls, NFL Career and legacy

CEDAR FALLS — Nearly 30 years after leading the Northern Iowa offense, former Panthers quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner returned to Cedar Falls to serve as a VIP for the UNI homecoming parade alongside his wife, Brenda.

“It is always great to come back,” Warner said. “There are so many great people here. I have so many great memories from here…It has been enjoyable to come back and meet some of the people that I knew from way back, but also reconnect with some new people.”

Warner said he looked back fondly at his five years at UNI and said he sees it as a time in his life which shaped who he would become later in life.

Warner earned Gateway Conference Offensive Player of the Year for his play in 1993--his lone season as the starter at UNI--before embarking on a 12-year NFL career.

On Friday, Warner met with the Panthers and shared with them a few messages about how he persevered from a similar situation.

“Who are you every single day? How do you show up every single day?,” Warner said. “I have a bit of a crazy journey. When I was here, I sat on the bench for four years. A big part of what I learned along the way was how to practice.”

According to Warner, a meeting with UNI coaches before he received his opportunity revealed one of the biggest things holding him back was his performance in practice.

Warner also said he told the team that your dreams will not always play out the way you want them to, but that does not determine whether you reach your desired outcome.

“Never let your circumstances define you,” Warner said. “A lot of people wanted to tell me what I could not do based on where I was or my circumstances at the time. A lot of people along the journey--especially in a sport--often times you find yourself in a place you do not necessarily want to be, but that does not have to write the whole story for you.”

Since retiring from the NFL in 2010, Warner began a career both in coaching and broadcasting. The latter of which has seen him become a consistent voice as an analyst on NFL Network as part of NFL GameDay Morning, a pregame show on Sunday mornings.

According to Warner, he did not anticipate the career in store for him once his playing days ended.

“When you are playing, all you think about is playing,” Warner said. “You think about the time that you get on the field. If someone told me I was going to have a 12-year NFL career, that is great and then we will see what happens afterwards. Now, I have had a 12-year career after I left the field in a game that love.”

Along with his new career, Warner said his hopes for his legacy have shifted to making an impact on the ‘next generation’ through football.

“It is my chance to be able to use all of my experiences and this great game to be able to impact the next generation,” Warner said. “Whether that is radio, TV or even the coaching that I do. That is part of the blessing of it. It has given me so much and now I get a chance to use the game to be able to give back to the next generation.”

While in Cedar Falls, Warner also helped to unveil the Our Tomorrow campaign--a fundraising campaign which UNI touts “will create a brighter tomorrow for today’s Panthers and those in the generations to come.”

According to Warner, the goals of the campaign coincide with many of his personal goals since retiring from the NFL.

“I want to leave a legacy that impacts the next generation,” Warner said. “I want to go beyond a football field and be able to impact the lives of people. That to me is what this campaign is all about…This time here in college--how it shaped who I was and set me on a path to be able to accomplish what I did--that is what colleges and universities and communities like this are all about--being able to shape the next generation.”