CEDAR FALLS — Jeremiah Johnson is fired up.

He is fired up to be Northern Iowa’s defensive coordinator again. He is fired up to coach with Bryce Paup and Keelon Brookins again. He is fired up to coordinate alongside offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder for the first time.

And, he and his family are fired up to return to Cedar Falls—home.

“It is awesome for us because it is a chance for us to go home,” Johnson said. “We came to UNI in 2007. So, we did 15 season and our roots down very deep. We are fired up—Really fired up…it will be a pretty seamless transition. The kids will go back with all of their friends.”

One year ago, Johnson left Cedar Falls after those 15 seasons with the Panthers to take the job as defensive coordinator for Kent State of the FBS Mid-American Conference.

During his one year in Ohio, helped the Flashes to improve from the 116th overall rush defense to 81st and the 121st to the 90th scoring defense.

Johnson said he was proud with what the Flashes managed to do in a relatively short time and he learned a lot about himself during that year as well after spending so much of his career devising game plans with UNI head coach Mark Farley..

Johnson said he and his family—wife, Nicki, and children, Lane and Drew—also learned how fortunate they had been to call the Cedar Valley home for the previous 15 years.

Following a 5-7 record last season, Sean Lewis ended his four-year tenure as the head coach of the Flashes to become the offensive coordinator for Deion Sanders at Colorado.

Lewis’s departure cast uncertainty on Johnson’s future with the Flashes as he was the one who pulled Johnson away from his post in Cedar Falls.

“Once things change, Nicki and I started have some conversations,” Johnson said. “Then, coach Farley called.”

Johnson did not pass up the opportunity to return in his previous role and rejoined the Panthers as their defensive coordinator.

When the news broke as Pete Thamel first reported news of his return on Thursday, February 16, Johnson said a number of current and former players reached out to share their excited to work with him or to see him back in the UNI-Dome.

Johnson is excited too.

Although he joked that he may be in a different office than he was prior, he expects things to be “pretty similar” to when he left UNI in terms of the organization and operation of the program.

“The thing that is funny is: football is football,” Johnson said. “It was not like we were stopping different plays at Kent State than we would stop at Northern Iowa. The stadiums were bigger, but otherwise it is not really that much different. I would say—with pretty good confidence—the Missouri Valley is a very good league even compared to the league we were in last year in the MAC.”

As for where the UNI defense sits after one year without him at the helm, Johnson said the challenges he faced at Kent State prevented him from keeping up with the Panthers last season.

With high turnover at linebacker and in the secondary, the Panthers' defense lacks the veteran experience it had when Johnson left the program in January.

However, in Johnson's nine year as defensive coordinator, the Panthers defense averaged as the 23rd best total defense in the FCS and never finished outside the top half of total defense including four top 15 finishes.

“Coach and I kind of talked about [the defense] briefly as we were talking about this whole deal,” Johnson said. “I think after the spring I will be able to tell you significantly better than I could right now. A lot of the kids that are still there, I was involved with their recruitment, but, some of the new guys that they have gotten via the portal or their high school guys, I do not know anything about those kids yet.”

Despite his inability to keep a close eye on his former team, the masterclass put on by Reeder, quarterback Theo Day and former co-offensive coordinator Ryan Clanton did not go unnoticed.

“I know last year, they scored a fair amount which would be kind of fun,” Johnson said. “So, hopefully, we can get some people slowed down.”