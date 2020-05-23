College football: Fourtenbary transfers to UNI from Western Kentucky

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – UNI Football has added graduate transfer tight end Kyle Fourtenbary to the recruiting class for the 2020 season.



Fourtenbary comes to UNI from Western Kentucky University where he has tallied 506 yards and three touchdowns on 53 receptions in three seasons.



His best season was his sophomore year in 2018 when he notched 36 receptions for 302 yards and two TDs. His tight ends coach at the time is current UNI Offensive Coordinator Ryan Mahaffey .



He was named to the 2019 Preseason Mackey Award Watch List, but a preseason injury and a new offensive system limited his production. He played in all 12 games but had just nine receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown.



He has one year of eligibility remaining and will add depth to a tight end room that struggled with injuries a season ago. Tristan Bohr is the leading returning tight end for UNI and he played in just five games because of a season-ending injury. He caught nine passes for 71 yards.



The timeline for the return of players to offseason workouts or practices has yet to be determined because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.