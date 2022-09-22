College football: Former UNI head coach Darrell Mudra dies at 93

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — College Football Hall of Fame coach Darrell Mudra, who won better than 70% of his games and two national championships in a career spanning the 1950s through the 1980s, has died.

The National Football Foundation announced Mudra died Wednesday. He was 93.

Mudra took over as the head coach of the Northern Iowa football program in 1983 following the departure of long time head coach Stan B. Sheriff.

Mudra immediately set about making the Panthers a powerhouse. After a 6-5 record his first season, the Panthers won nine of their 11 games in the 1984 season.

He also helped usher in the Missouri Valley Football Conference era in Cedar Falls as he led UNI to a league championship in its inaugural 1985 season. A 10-1 record in the regular season that year sent UNI to the FCS playoffs for the first time in program history. Mudra led UNI to a victory in the first round over No. 11 Eastern Washington, but fell in the second round to No. 9 Georgia Southern in the second round.

Mudra earned Coach of the Year honors for the 1985 season.

After coaching the Panthers to their second MVFC championship in three seasons, Mudra was again honored as the Coach of the Year in 1987. The Panthers fell one game shy of the National Championship that season, falling to eventual champion Northeast Louisiana, 44-41, in the semifinal round.

Mudra's nickname was “Dr. Victory” because of his success at every level, coaching all his college games from the press box instead of on the sidelines. He won the College Division national title at North Dakota State in 1965 and the Division II championship at Eastern Illinois in 1978. He retired from coaching in 1988 with a career record of 200-81-4 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

Mudra spent his youth in Nebraska, growing up in Omaha and playing fullback at Peru State before working as a high school assistant in the state. His first college head coaching job was in Colorado at Adams State, where he was 32–4–1 with three conference titles and a Mineral Bowl victory, the foundation said.

He moved to North Dakota State in 1963 and took over a team that was 0-10 the year before. He won his first national title two years later and went 24-6 in three seasons with the Bison.

Mudra spent two seasons at Arizona, winning eight of his first nine games in 1968 and finishing 8-3 with a loss to Auburn in the Sun Bowl. His low point came at Florida State, where he was 4-18 in two seasons before Bobby Bowden took over in 1976.

His other college stops were Western Illinois and Eastern Illinois. He also coached the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League in 1966.

Mudra’s legacy continues to impact UNI as current head coach Mark Farley played for and began his coaching career under the legendary coach.