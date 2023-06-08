CEDAR FALLS — A familiar face helped Will Cornwell return to Iowa.

When the former Ankeny defensive back entered the transfer portal after one season at Colgate, his former high school head coach—Rick Nelson—got in touch.

Now the offensive line coach at Northern Iowa, Nelson helped recruit the former star of the Hawks secondary return to Iowa as a member of the Panthers.

“He and I talked back and forth once I entered the portal,” Cornwell said. “He showed me around campus during my visit. It was a fun time and it was a flashback to high school. It was nice seeing him again.”

“It will be fun to be around him again.”

Cornwell played three seasons for Nelson as a key piece of the Ankeny Hawks secondary from 2019-2021. Cornwell racked up 95 total tackles, six tackles for loss, nine interceptions and one fumble recovery during his prep career.

His prep career also included a Class 4A State Championship in 2020, a game in which Cornwell made a diving interception in the first half to help build the Hawks’ lead.

While Nelson helped Cornwell get to UNI, a different relationship drew him back to northeast Iowa—family.

“It is a great feeling to be able to move closer,” Cornwell said. “My family can catch a few more games. [I can] be around my family in the family environment they have at UNI. It will be good to be a little closer and be a little bit more in contact with my family.”

“Being out in New York, you do not see your folks too much besides a couple games or for winter break. [We can] make up for some lost time…Family is a big part of my life. I am pretty close with my family. We do a lot of stuff together.”

Although he still had relatives in the stands last season at Colgate, the football season felt different to his time playing under the lights at Ankeny Stadium.

“It was different,” Cornwell said. “Growing up, in high school, you have 15 people from your family there to watch you. It is different going in there knowing no one you know from home is out there watching you.”

“My family did a pretty good job…coming up to all the home games and trying to catch a couple of the away games. It is definitely a different environment not having your family at games.”

Additionally, Cornwell’s transfer to UNI affords him the opportunity to take the field alongside two of his state champion teammates from high school.

“I am going to be able to be on team with some of my high school teammates—Jack Kriebs, Brady McCullough,” Cornwell said. “There is a couple other guys I know from growing up around the area and playing ball against some of those guys.”

According to Cornwell, the pandemic “messed up” parts of his original recruitment, leading him to pick the Raiders.

“It is a cool area,” Cornwell said. “It is a very pretty campus. They have really high academic standards. The ability to also play Division I football at the same time with those academics was a pretty big pull.”

Although he is happy with his time in New York, Cornwell described himself as excited to make the move to Cedar Falls and join the Panthers.

“They have a history of winning,” Cornwell said. “They are a really talented program and they are in a really great conference. It will be good football. I am excited to be a part of that.”

At UNI, Cornwell said he expects to play safety, noting that at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds he fits the normal mold of the position.

Cornwell added that Panthers fans can expect a lot of excitement, heart and hustle when he dons the purple and gold.

“I am really excited to be a part of the program,” Cornwell said. “I am ready to get some wins in the column.”