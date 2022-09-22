College football: Five-year wait pays off for UNI TE Alex Allen

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa quarterback Theo Day surveyed the field late in the first quarter against Sacramento State.

A play action fake and a three step drop back provided tight end Alex Allen enough time to find a soft spot between Hornets defenders Cameron Broussard and Prince Washington in the end zone.

Day hesitated for a moment before letting the ball loose toward Allen. The 6-foot-6, 253 pound Allen went up, caught the ball over Broussard and came down in the back of the end zone.

After four seasons in Cedar Falls in which he caught only four passes for 44 yards, Allen scored his first touchdown for the Panthers.

“It was awesome,” Allen said. “A lot of hard work paid off for it. [I have] been here five years, getting to finally to experience that was awesome. ... I always wanted to do something to make the crowd happy. I got my opportunity so I took it.”

As Sam Schnee, Layne Pryor, Erik Sorensen and Deion McShane swarmed Allen in the end zone, he finally heard the roar of the crowd in the UNI-Dome that he had hoped to create.

Allen, the son of former UNI quarterback and head coach Terry Allen, joined UNI as a freshman out of Nixa, Missouri, in 2018.

A widely-recruited prospect out of high school, Allen had offers from Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Wyoming and Air Force to name a few of the schools that held interest in the Panther legacy.

But Cedar Falls and UNI felt like home for Allen, so he chose to follow in his dad’s footsteps and play in the UNI-Dome.

“I remember, in high school, telling my dad I was going to commit here,” Allen said. “He started crying, and he was so excited. Right then, I knew I had picked the right school.”

While he knew UNI was the right choice, he stayed at UNI despite the long wait to get on the field. In the age of the transfer portal and players jumping from school to school, Allen waited patiently for his opportunity.

“The guys on the team, they are awesome,” Allen said. “Coming in with my freshman class, I am really close with all the guys. Growing with them these past five years has been awesome. It makes all the tough things not as bad because you are doing it together.”

While he waited to get on the field, Allen worked on becoming a well-rounded player — a fact not lost on UNI head coach Mark Farley.

“He worked his way up,” Farley said. “He has always been a technician. He got on the field because he always knew he was in position to make the play. Now, he is strong enough, big enough to be a productive player. Because of his hard work, because of time spent, his results are coming. He was not worried about the why, … he was worried ‘what do I have to do?’”

When UNI tight ends coach Drew Tate joined the program in January the physical attributes — his size, length and athleticism — jumped out at the former Iowa quarterback.

However, Tate said, the longer he spent working with Allen, the more he noticed the depth of Allen’s football IQ. Tate — a specialist in the passing game — said Allen helped teach the run game and blocking concepts and fundamentals to Tate.

“The first day I was in [the TEs room] I told these guys, ‘Y’all are going to coach me as much as I coach y’all,” Tate said. “Him — Alex — being a coach’s son as well … he took the initiative of ‘Let me help him out,’ because I have never put my hand in the ground.”

Through three games of the season, Tate said, Allen has done a phenomenal job of taking over as the starting tight end and as a positional leader for UNI.

“Alex, he was never the starter or anything like that,” Tate said. “But now I think he has taken on that ownership and that role of ‘Hey, I am the guy now. I have got to step up my game. I have to step up my knowledge. I have to help the room.”