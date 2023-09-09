CEDAR FALLS -- The first defensive play of the game resulted in a 77-yard gain for Weber State.

A questionable decision to decline a holding penalty late in the first half allowed the Wildcats to make a big play and tie the game at half rather than allow Northern Iowa to lead after 30 minutes of play.

Then there were six turnovers, five sacks allowed and six penalties for 58 yards that all were factors in the Panthers’ 34-17 loss to No. 9 Weber State Saturday at the UNI-Dome.

Here are five takeaways or key plays that came out of the game.

Big plays given up early and late in first half keep UNI from halftime lead: Weber State quarterback Kylan Weisser hit Jacob Sharp for a 77-yard pass play on the first offensive play for the Wildcats and one play later WSU led 7-0 in the first quarter.

Then after UNI declined a holding penalty that would’ve made it 3rd and 17 for the Wildcats late in the first half, Weisser hit Jayleen Record for a 38-yard gain that allowed Weber State to tie the game with six seconds left to half.

“The big plays on defense,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said. “The first bomb of the game that should never happen. The bomb right before halftime shouldn’t happen. And of course, the six turnovers signed our ticket.”

Penalty decline?: Late in the second quarter, UNI declined a holding on Weber State that would’ve pushed the ball back into Wildcat territory.

Instead, WSU decided to go for it on a 4th and 7 from the Panther 39, and Weisser hit Record for a 38-yard gain to the UNI 2.

The Panther defense stiffened forcing a field goal, but instead of a halftime lead it was tied at 17-all.

“That one still bothers me,” Farley said. “That was a 50-50 chance because I knew what they did on offense. It would’ve been third and 17 and I probably should’ve took it.

“They took a shot at a fade ball and got it. We didn’t cover it well. But I should’ve took it…that was 100 percent my error. They were out of field goal range at that time that was my error.”

Strong response: Twice the Panthers had great responses to big momentum gainers by the Wildcats.

After Weber State went 80 yards in two plays, including 77-yard pass on their first play to take a quick 7-0 lead the Panthers held the Wildcats to 24 yards on its next 10 plays which resulted in three three-and-outs and an interception.

“That woke us up because we were still in the same phase like at Iowa State,” Farley said. “Then they stood up.”

Then after Weber State took a 14-10 lead with 3:30 left in the second, Day hit passes of 13 to Logan Wolf, Tye Edwards busted off a 16-yard run, a 11-yard pass to Schnee and then a 14-yard pass to Edwards set UNI up at the Weber State one where Edwards scored to give the Panthers a 17-14 lead with 1:03 left in the half.

Trips and Flips: UNI took a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter on an acrobatic play by Day.

After a Dalesean Staley interception, Day hit passes of 35 to Sam Schnee and 19 to Logan Wolf to set up a first and 10 from the Wildcat 11.

On third and three from the four nobody was open, so Day scrambled, and he had a clear path to the end zone until he was tripped from behind. However, he able to flip the ball forward to Sam Schnee for a touchdown and a 10-7 lead.

Muffed punt seals the deal: Schnee returns kicks for UNI because he is reliable and he will continue to handle those duties moving forward for UNI because of those attributes.

But that doesn’t mean he can’t or won’t make the occasional mistake and that happened midway through the fourth quarter.

Indecisive on a rolling punt, Schnee tried to field it late and fumbled it. Weber State recovered it and kicked a field goal that made it a 10-point game with under six minutes left.

“It is what it is,” Farley said. “Six turnovers, five sacks given up, two bombs and a muffed punt … that will kill anybody.”