College Football: Five Takeaways from UNI's win over Utah Tech

1.) The sky is not falling: Northern Iowa’s postseason hopes looked grim after suffering their fourth loss of the season against Illinois State last week. At 2-4 and 2-2 in Missouri Valley Football Conference play, the outlook on the final five games of the season looked grim. With a win over the Trailblazers in dominating fashion, UNI delayed any further panic one more week down the road.

2.) UNI defense plays true to their word: UNI defensive lineman Khristian Boyd said the Panthers mantra on defense this week was “Get off the field.” The Panthers played with that mentality and forced five punts and two turnovers on the Trailblazers first eight possessions of the game.

3.) Offense is fun to watch: With UNI putting up 41 points combined against Indiana State and Illinois State and seeing the defense get trapped on the field, it was a sight for sore eyes to watch the Panthers offense gash Utah Tech’s defense to the tune of 358 yards and 34 points in the first half. Theo Day only needed eight completions to put up 242 yards and three touchdowns while Dom Williams totaled 87 yards on the ground. With the offense seemingly capable of an explosive play at the drop of a hat, fans were on the edge of their seat on each snap.

4.) Theo Day is the best Division I quarterback in Iowa: This is not as hot a take as it may seem. With the Iowa offense floundering with Spencer Petras at the helm and Hunter Dekkers still getting his feet wet in Ames, UNI second-year starter Theo Day looks the best among all Iowa quarterbacks. With 1,542 yards and 10 touchdowns through six games, Day already had a seat at the table. With another standout performance on Saturday, he moved to the head of the table.

5.) It is all there: Throughout the season, UNI has seemed like a better team than its record implied. A pair of surprise two-point losses to North Dakota and Illinois State soured the perception of UNI when the talent and ability failed to result in wins. The Panthers reinforced a known fact on Saturday. They are better than their record says. The Panthers have the capabilities to be a playoff team. However, they possess no margin for error.