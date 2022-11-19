College Football: Five Takeaways from UNI's regular season finale against South Dakota

1.) Greatest first quarter in UNI history?: I cannot imagine Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley could have asked for a better start from the Panthers. The UNI defense forced a three-and-out on all four of South Dakota’s first quarter drives, allowing just 22 yards of offense. Meanwhile, Theo Day and the UNI offense got whatever it wanted against a porous Coyotes secondary to the tune of 256 passing yards and three touchdowns. Needing style points to show the FCS playoff committee it belonged in the postseason, UNI delivered in the first 15 minutes of action.

2.) Sergio Morancy as electric as they come: For a while, it appeared like Alex Allen would emerge as a red zone target for UNI. Then, it was Sam Schnee. However, as the UNI season comes to an end, the receiver left standing is sophomore Sergio Morancy. The second-year star entered the game tied with Desmond Hutson for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with five. All Morancy did in the first half was nab four passes for 135 yards and a touchdown to assert himself as one of UNI’s most dangerous deep threats in recent memory.

3.) Style points aplenty: Lacking a marquee win and not likely to get one with a win over the 3-7 South Dakota Coyotes, UNI managed to make a statement to the FCS playoff committee regardless. The Panthers’ playoff chances are slim, but they certainly made their case as an exciting addition to the playoffs by flexing their muscles on defense with five three-and-outs in the first half and by showing their high-powered offense in all its glory.

4.) UNI needed Utah Tech earlier: UNI’s early struggles are hard to look passed when thinking about what the 2022 season could have been. Early losses to North Dakota and No. 2 Sacramento State put UNI’s playoff hopes in doubt for the remainder of the season. Judging by how UNI has played since turning a corner in a 41-14 win over Utah Tech, it’s easy to see how the Panthers could have used the Trailblazers as a “get right” game in the second week of the season rather than facing the Fighting Hawks. However, that’s not how the cookie crumbled and UNI hit its stride when it did. UNI and Panthers fans can only hold their collective breath and hope the FCS playoff committee takes note of what happened in Vermillion, Saturday.

5.) South Dakota searching for answers: South Dakota got off to a rocky start, scoring just seven points in the first two weeks of the season. The Coyotes quickly moved on Ted Schlafke as the offensive play caller and saw a resurgence which included two weeks in the receiving votes category after a 27-24 upset win over then-No. 14 Southern Illinois. However, after failing to get up for Senior Night and falling to 3-8 on the season, South Dakota finishes its first season with questions on offense including at quarterback.