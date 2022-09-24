College football: Five Takeaways from UNI's 52-10 win over Western Illinois

1.) Woo Governor does not lie: Two weeks ago, after recording his first career interception against North Dakota, junior defensive back Woo Governor described the experience as an ‘addictive feeling.’ In the third quarter of Saturday’s win over Western Illinois, Governor came up with back-to-back pick sixes to extend UNI’s lead to 38-10. It is only the eighth time in program history which a player recorded two pick sixes in one game. The 14-point swing allowed UNI to take control of the game and walk away with its first victory of the season.

2.) Theo Day’s underrated mobility: “For a bigger quarterback, he is faster than what people probably give him credit for,” offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder told The Courier about junior quarterback Theo Day’s mobility before the season opener. However, Day proved his coach correct and extended a number of UNI drives--and setup at least two Panthers touchdowns with his legs--on Saturday. In the second quarter, Day scrambled up the middle for a gain of 11 and put UNI inside the red zone, setting up their second touchdown of the game. On the first drive of the second half, Day showed his mobility with a pair of plays. A 10-yard scramble on second and 12 set up a short conversion in WIU territory. On the next play, Day avoided a sack and rolled to his right and found Sergio Morancy for a gain of 24 yards.

3.) Defense appears to have righted the ship: After starting the season 0-3, the UNI defense appears to have figured out some of the issues that plagued them through the first quarter of the season. The Panthers allowed a season low in points (17) and rushing yards (88) while doubling the number of turnovers it has forced this season.

4.) Offense knows how to play with a lead: The opportunities have been few thus far this season for the new UNI offense to play with the lead--the Panthers have held a lead for only 13:52 this season. On Saturday, UNI never trailed and it has the ability to burn the clock when needed. Leading 45-10 with 11:29, the Panthers burned more than nine minutes off the clock to secure the win. The drive also provided redshirt freshman Aidan Dunne--cousin of former UNI starter Eli Dunne--a chance to run the offense.

5.) Defensive line came to play: Three Panthers got into the Leathernecks’ backfield and recorded a sack. For a unit that has struggled to replace the likes of Jared Brinkman and Tim Butcher, it was promising to see Caden Houghtelling, Devin Rice and Cannon Butler put pressure on WIU quarterback Clay Bruno and bring him down multiple times for a loss. Rice recorded two sacks while defensive back Sander added one tackle for loss as well.