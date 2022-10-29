College Football: Five Takeaways from UNI's 37-36 win over Southern Illinois

1.) WR room is deep: During the first half of action, it seemed like a different wide receiver came up with a catch each time quarterback Theo Day dropped back to pass. While Day torched the Salukis top 30 defense for 252 yards, six different players recorded a reception for the Panthers. Additionally, each of Day’s four (first half) touchdown passes went to a different receiver. Sam Schnee led UNI with seven grabs for 89 yards while Deion McShane and Sergio Morancy posted three and four catches, respectively, for 55 yards apiece. Wide receivers coach Joe Ganz has a deep and talented group of contributors in Cedar Falls.

2.) Bodie Reeder is as advertised: Before the start of the season, UNI head coach Mark Farley said he brought in new co-offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder because his offense can put up points. On Saturday, UNI finished its first four drives in the end zone before kneeling down to end the first half with a 28-17 lead. The Panthers offense ranks 16th in FCS with 435.2 yards per game which serves as a vast improvement over its 363.2 yards per game and 60th ranking last season. Over the last three weeks, Reeder left little doubt about his prowess leading an offense.

3.) McShane/Williams potent one-two: Last week, Dom Williams had the hot hand with 101 rushing yards and a career high four touchdowns on the ground. On Saturday, Vance McShane led the way on the ground in the first half and looked the part of a capable No. 1 running back. Whichever back lines up alongside Day in the backfield, UNI has the chance of picking up consistent yardage on the ground.

4.) Tackling still a concern?: The UNI defense forced a pair of key punts which allowed the Panthers to build an 11-point halftime lead. However, tackling issues popped up on a trio of SIU scoring drives. Right now, UNI can win in spite of its tackling issues. But, it begs the question: How long can UNI disguise its deficiencies on defense?

5.) Playoff hopes boosted: With a 5-4 record and a 4-2 mark in MVFC play, UNI looked like a playoff caliber team. However, the Panthers resume lacked quality wins. Hard-fought losses to No. 2 Sacramento State and No. 23 North Dakota helped the Panthers resume as much as a loss could. After beating Southern Illinois, the Panthers finally have a quality win under their belt. UNI will not have to wait long for their next chance at a quality win as No. 1 South Dakota State comes to town next Saturday.