College football: Five takeaways from UNI's 37-21 loss to No. 8 Sac State

1.) Defense still searching for consistency: An issue which first showed up against Air Force, reared its head again in the home opener. Averaging over four yards per carry, the Hornets routinely had runs surge into the second and third levels of the UNI defense. The Panthers difficulties stopping the run proved detrimental as Sac State utilized an 11-play, 6:24 minute drive consisting of nine rushing plays to squelch UNI’s second half comeback effort.

2.) New offense still working through kinks: UNI’s offense has provided a breath of fresh air for Panthers fans to start the season with 405 and 449 total yards in its first two games. However, if its performance in the first half against Sac State is any indication, Bodie Reeder, Ryan Clanton and Co. still have some smoothing out to do. UNI struggled outside of its lone scoring drive to find consistency. Prior to two extended drives--which came up empty--to end the half, UNI managed just 17 yards on 11 plays through its first four non-scoring drives. Three three-and-outs and a fumble allowed Sac State to grab a 17-point advantage at the half.

3.) The Alex Allen hype is merited: After only recording three receptions in 2021, Alex Allen took over as the starting tight end for UNI with some palpable buzz about his ability. Allen flashed against Air Force with a 27-yard reception to setup the Panthers in the red zone. On Saturday, Allen showed up in a big way for the Panthers with a pair of receptions on UNI’s first scoring drive--including a 17-yard touchdown grab.

4.) Vance McShane capable lead back: The official UNI two-deep lists Dom Williams as the starting running back for the Panthers. However, senior running back Vance McShane showed the Panthers have more than one talented ball carrier. During their third scoring drive of the game, UNI looked to McShane to shoulder the workload as he carried the ball four times for 21 yards and the touchdown.

5.) Defense capable of timely stops: For as poor as it played in the first half, the UNI defense turned things around in the third quarter. After only forcing two punts in the first half, the Panthers defense held Sac State to only three points, 52 yards and forced two punts in the third quarter. The second half turn around offers a promising glimpse of the unit’s ceiling moving forward.