College football: Five Takeaways from UNI's 29-27 loss to North Dakota

1.) The new offense is just getting started: Offensive play callers Bodie Reeder and Ryan Clanton has something cooking and it is a good thing. The run game and pass game both had their moments Saturday. The Panthers in particular were very efficient on third down, where they converted more than 50 percent of their third downs. And, finally, the up-tempo system UNI has wanted to run may have finally arrived.

2.) Run game is going: Dom Williams showed breakaway speed on both of his touchdown runs Saturday. The second, a 47-yard sprint, saw Williams bust through a whole even with two Fighting Hawk defenders but he just proceeded to pull away. He and Vance McShane are going to be a dynamic duo in the backfield.

3.) Sam Schnee turning into UNI’s Swiss Army knife: The 5-foot-10, 195-pound junior from Dubuque is becoming Theo Day’s go-to target in tight situations. Schnee had three third-down catches for first down in the first half. A year after making 29 grabs, including five touchdown receptions, Schnee is on pace to haul in more than 50 passes this fall.

4.) Defensive struggles: That group took a step forward Saturday, but in the fourth quarter UND found traction. At halftime, UNI had allowed just 28 yards on 15 carries and it was just 63 on 23 through three quarters. But as the game wore on, UND picked up the pace to help bleed the clock and former Panther Tyler Hoosman finished with more than 100 yards rushing and a touchdown. UND finished with 438 yards on 66 plays. And Tommy Schuster was 21 of 25 in the game.

5.) Deion McShane shines: The senior from Freeport, Ill., set career highs in receiving yards (157) and a career-long reception (72) in the game. His 157-yard game gives him back-to-back 100-yard receiving games to start the season.