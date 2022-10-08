College football: Five takeaways from UNI's 23-21 loss to Illinois State

1.) The book is out on UNI: There is no tip-toeing around the fact that the last two UNI opponents have employed the same strategy against the Panthers and had success. A week after Indiana State used drives of 11 minutes and six minutes to keep UNI’s offense on the sidelines, the Redbirds used drives of 12, 13--twice--and 14 plays to take a 20-14 lead into the half. Opponents have identified the Panthers defense struggles to get off the field.

2.) Offense needs to be more consistent: After opening the game with a three-and-out, the UNI offense bounced back with a 5-play, 71-yard touchdown drive. On the next drive, the Panthers gained 11 yards before punting the ball back to the Redbirds. On their fourth drive, the Panthers bounced back and scored a touchdown on a 6-play, 74-yard drive. Outside of their touchdown drives, the Panthers gained 19 yards and one first down. The Panthers penchant for short drives which burn little time and end in a punt kills the momentum of a 53-yard touchdown pass to Sergio Morancy or explosive 31-yard run from Dom Williams.

3.) Defenses do not want any part of Theo Day: Going hand-in-hand with the first takeaway, two games in a row defenses have kept the ball out of Day’s hands and put pressure on him in an effort to slow down the redshirt junior quarterback. Despite his limited opportunities and taking two sacks, Day made the Redbirds pay with 116 yards and a touchdown on an efficient 7-of-9 passing in the first half. In the second half, Day picked up three first downs on the Panthers’ second drive of the half with his legs. Day certainly has the tools to make a defensive coordinator lose sleep.

4.) Third down defense a problem: Illinois State went 8-for-11 on third down in the first half--and 2-for-2 on fourth down--to extend drives when it looked like UNI’s defense had a chance to get off the field. UNI head coach Mark Farley talked about seeing improvements from his defense following both of their last two wins. With a daunting second half schedule featuring three ranked opponents, that improvement needs to start showing up on third and fourth down if the Panthers want to make the playoffs.

5.) It is not because of Air Force: Following the Panthers 0-3 start, Farley indicated that preparation for the season opening game against Air Force stunted the UNI defense’s growth as a unit. However, five games removed from the 48-17 loss to the Falcons and the same issues reared their head, Saturday. The Panthers have had enough time to right the ship on the defensive side of the ball.