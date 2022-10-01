College football: Five takeaways from UNI's 20-14 win over Indiana State

1.) Sam Schnee stepped up at the right time: Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley twice name dropped wide receiver Sam Schnee when discussing the Panthers first win of the season. Farley said he felt the redshirt junior had stepped up to become the player UNI needed him to be. On the Panthers first drive, facing a third and long, quarterback Theo Day hit Schnee on a swing pass at the original line of scrimmage. Schnee weaved his way through the Sycamores defense and picked up the first down by a yard. Schnee’s emergence as a weapon for the UNI offense has been crucial to the continued success of that unit.

2.) Timely defense is still winning defense: Despite allowing the Sycamores to march down the field on both of their first two drives — and gobble up a combined 17:55 of the first half — the UNI defense came up with timely sacks on both drives. On the first drive, Devin Rice took down Indiana State quarterback Gavin Screws in the backfield. The sack forced the Sycamores to attempt a 30-yard field goal, preserving the UNI lead. On Indiana State’s second drive, Edwin Dearman sacked Screws for a loss of nine on third and goal from the UNI 2. Ryan O’Grady missed the field goal, however. While UNI’s defense allowed the Sycamores to drive the majority of the field, their timely stops proved instrumental in the outcome of the game.

3.) Sycamores keep away approach shows how opponents view UNI: Indiana State made it a concerted effort to keep the ball on the ground against UNI on Saturday. In the first half, the Sycamores carried the ball 22 times out of 32 plays. This approach led to drives of 19 and 12 that kept UNI’s offense on the sideline. The Sycamores ground-and-pound attack illustrates the perception of UNI through four games this season. Opponents do not want to see the UNI offense on the field and believe the defense is susceptible to long sustained drives.

4.) Kickers — good kickers — are valuable: Northern Iowa fans received a first class education on the importance of a solid, dependable kicking game, Saturday. Matthew Cook — aside from a miss against North Dakota earlier this season — has locked down the field goal duties for UNI with consistency and dependability. While given plenty of accolades in the offseason, watching Indiana State miss two field goals in a game that came down to six points shows the importance of dependability on special teams.

5.) UNI still not at its ceiling: UNI head coach Mark Farley preaches continual improvement and growth from his team. On Saturday, the Panthers got a good look at where there is still work to be done as the Sycamores managed to hold their offense to just 20 points and made them look uncomfortable in their own building. Defensively, the Panthers did enough to get the win, but multiple extended drives showed that they are not all the way there yet.

— ETHAN PETRIK