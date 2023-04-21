CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa football returned to the UNI-Dome for the first time in 2023 for the annual spring game.

The first glimpse of the Panthers offered a chance for fans to gauge the state of the program and see new faces step into new roles. The spring game also answered a few questions that lingered during the offseason.

Here are five takeaways from the UNI spring game:

1.) Transfer RB shows flashes: Tyjahree Edwards quietly joined the Panthers this offseason and looked like a potential difference maker on Friday. UNI showed a willingness to use the University of Texas-San Antonio transfer as an option in the passing game as well as on the ground. Quarterback Theo Day looked his way multiple times and Edwards delivered with sure hands. The Panthers ran sparingly in the spring game, but UNI running backs coach Atif Austin speaks highly of the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder who looks to be UNI’s No. 1 option at the position.

2.) Aidan Dunne, Harrison Bey-Buie show bright future: Dunne and Bey-Buie occupied the backfield of the No. 2 offense during the spring game. However, the redshirt sophomores showed plenty of promise as they wait behind seniors at their respective positions. Dunne shined with a touchdown pass to Tysen Kershaw in the first quarter. Dunne put the ball on the money in the back of the end zone from about 30 yards out with excellent touch to tie the game at 7-7. Bey-Buie showed an expanded skillset in limited opportunities. Although whistled “down,” the Bettendorf product housed a screen pass, showing off an improved top-end speed.

3.) Matthew Cook can still kick: To the surprise of no one, the senior kicker showed no rust in his first action since last season. The 2022 First Team All-MVFC kicker drilled a 57-yard field goal during halftime of the spring game. He also systematically worked his way backwards from a PAT to the 57-yarder, drilling kicks from each half. Safe to say the Panthers kicking game remains in good hands—feet.

4.) Day--Morancy connection is back: Theo Day and Sergio Morancy hooked up for a touchdown six times last season. Beyond that, the duo made long touchdown passes down the seam seem routine in the back half of the season. Day found Morancy yet again in the spring game for a score. Morancy fought through strong coverage by Central Michigan transfer Rolliann Sturkey to come down with another long touchdown reception in the second quarter.

5.) Great to have Loecher back: For the first time since UNI faced Western Illinois on September 24, punter Cael Loecher suited up and took the field with the Panthers. Following the Panthers final practice of the spring, UNI head coach Mark Farley discussed what it means to have Loecher back. According to Farley, Loechers’ return brought a level of normalcy to the team and helped breed a healthy team culture. It was also great to see someone, who faced the type of health scare which hit Loecher, overcome it.