College football: Farley says staff raised the bar with new recruiting class

CEDAR FALLS – There is plenty of room for growth with the 23-man class the Northern Iowa football program recruited to Cedar Falls.

That is just how head coach Mark Farley likes it.

That statement ties in directly at offensive line where Farley and his staff are bringing in seven new faces.

One of those, Kansas transfer Antione Frazier is expected to help replace the loss of Spencer Brown and will be the only player among that group to help in particular during this spring's eight-game schedule.

Farley hopes to see the others manning the trenches for UNI in two to three seasons when the weightroom has developed them into the players the Panthers need.

“I would’ve taken 10 if they were there,” Farley said of offensive linemen. “We are about developing young men. We are going to take young men and we are going to develop them. It takes time to develop an offensive linemen. It takes time to develop a defensive linemen.

“It takes time to build those bodies, build those frames in Senior Bowl elite players that you can win with day in, day out in this league. So there was an emphasis there for the fact it takes time to build that body to the level we need him to play at.”