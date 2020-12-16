College football: Farley says staff raised the bar with new recruiting class

CEDAR FALLS – There is plenty of room for growth with the 23-man class the Northern Iowa football program recruited to Cedar Falls.
That is just how head coach Mark Farley likes it.
CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa football program’s 2020 early signing class is going to have…
That statement ties in directly at offensive line where Farley and his staff are bringing in seven new faces.
One of those, Kansas transfer Antione Frazier is expected to help replace the loss of Spencer Brown and will be the only player among that group to help in particular during this spring's eight-game schedule.
Farley hopes to see the others manning the trenches for UNI in two to three seasons when the weightroom has developed them into the players the Panthers need.
“I would’ve taken 10 if they were there,” Farley said of offensive linemen. “We are about developing young men. We are going to take young men and we are going to develop them. It takes time to develop an offensive linemen. It takes time to develop a defensive linemen.
“It takes time to build those bodies, build those frames in Senior Bowl elite players that you can win with day in, day out in this league. So there was an emphasis there for the fact it takes time to build that body to the level we need him to play at.”
In a strange and unusual recruiting period for Farley and his staff they did bring in some players who will help right away like Minnesota transfer Benny Sapp III and Central Michigan transfer Demarcus Governor who will help the defensive backfield immediately.
The group also includes explosive running backs in Minneapolis North’s Terrance Kamara and Cedar Falls’ Ryan Ostrich, power running back Jayden Williams of West Des Moines Valley, and two speedy 6-foot-4 wide receivers in Dionysius Hogan of Peoria, Ill., and Sergio Morancy of Naples, Fla.
“We wanted to create size and speed and we are here to raise the bar and I thought our coaches did a great job of doing that today,” Farley said.
The whole process was difficult not only Farley and his staff, but any potential player who wanted to be a Panther.
Farley said he is at his best when he shake a player’s hand and look him in the eye or sit in a prospective recruit’s home getting to know their family and learning their back ground.
“The biggest difference was the inability to shake a person’s hand and get to know them face-to-face,” Farley said. “You can text, phone and Zoom but you can’t communicate the way you can when you are face-to-face.
“You really have to do your due diligence, dig a little deeper and find out more about them through different avenues. There were loose ends for as much as the recruit as the coach. They didn’t have the ability to come here and visit our campus, spend time with our players.”
Twenty-two members of the class signed Wednesday with one yet to complete some paper work and will sign before the end of the week.
OUT: Wide receiver Logan Wolf and offensive guard Nick Ellis will not be ready when the Panthers spring season begins.
Both players are recovering from offseason surgeries.
All-American wide receiver Isaiah Weston will be good to go after missing UNI’s 15 fall practices.
The Panthers were set to hold their first of 15 spring practices Wednesday inside the UNI-Dome.
Watson has been an offensive coordinator at Pittsburgh, Texas, Louisville, Nebraska and Colorado.
Among the players to sign with the University of Northern Iowa football team Wednesday was Cedar Falls quarterback Cael Loecher.
The University of Northern Iowa football team released a challenging 2020 schedule Tuesday.
“He should be at 100 percent by the time we go into camp which is great news,” Farley said of Weston.
START DATES: UNI can begin work with its players on Jan. 11 and the team can strap on their helmets for the first time on Jan. 22.
The Panthers open their eight-game spring season at home against Illinois State on Feb. 20.
