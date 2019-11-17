CEDAR FALLS -- There is no secret answer or message.
Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley has suffered through bad losses before and he says there is only one thing you can do.
The Panthers (7-4 overall, 5-2 in Missouri Valley Football Conference) stumbled badly in Brookings, S.D. in a 38-7 loss to South Dakota State on Saturday. Four turnovers, penalties that turned third and shorts into third longs and some shaky punting gave the Jacks (8-3, 5-2) easy pickings.
With a home date left against Western Illinois (1-10, 1-6), the Panthers don't have time to wallow in self pity.
"It is what it is," Farley said. "I don't know what the answer is but you do what you do after every game. You come back, correct what you did wrong and get ready for the next game. We will do the same thing this week as we did last week ... the last two months, the last 18 years. Nothing will change."
A lot went wrong Saturday.
The offense would probably point at themselves after producing just 239 total yards, although the Panthers rushed for a 154 yards, their third best rushing performance of the season.
Freshman Sam Schnee rushed for 74 yards on 18 carries and UNI's lone touchdown.
But the passing game struggled without standout receiver Isaiah Weston as quarterback Will McElvain was just 12 of 24 for with three interceptions as he was held without a touchdown pass for the first time this season.
That, however, was not an excuse Farley wanted to use.
You have free articles remaining.
Farley didn't let the defense off the hook, either, despite the Panthers holding SDSU to 337 yards, 60 plus yards below the Jacks' season average.
"The defense wasn't good enough," Farley said. "You have to be good for four quarters and not for two quarters. That is not good enough. This game should've been 10-7, something like that. 14-7, because those were two good defenses. I know what happened to their offense when they lost No. 20 (1,000-yard rusher Pierre Strong, who suffered knee injury in first half). Just like we were short personnel, they were short personnel. At the same time, we didn't make plays."
With that said, if the Panthers can recover and take care of business against a 10-loss Western Illinois team on Senior Day, at the minimum, UNI will be in the conversation for a playoff seed if analytics are factored in.
With one week left in the regular season it appears six teams have locked up seeds and a first-round bye for the 24-team FCS playoffs. North Dakota State, James Madison, Montana, Montana State, Sacramento State, Weber State and SDSU. Illinois State with a win over Youngstown would be the seventh.
There are several teams with wins that could make an argument for final slot. Northern Iowa is one of those.
Based on strength of schedule, Sagarin and Massey computer rankings, the Panthers most likely will be following the results of Montana State, Villanova and Central Arkansas.
UNI is ranked seventh among all FCS teams in the Sagarin and Massey ratings and have the fourth best strength of schedule.
Montana State with a win at home over Montana would jump in.
However, if Montana wins in Bozeman on Saturday, UNI, Villanova of the CAA or one of the three teams currently tied for first in the Southland Conference -- Nicholls State, Southeastern Louisiana or Central Arkansas, could come into consideration.
Central Arkansas has the best record at 8-3, but ranks 22nd (Sagarin), 25th (Massey) and 34th (SOS), the best of any of those three Southland teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.