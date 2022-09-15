College Football: Farley ‘just trying to fix’ defense against Hornets

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley left little doubt about his priorities ahead of the winless Panthers matchup against No. 8 Sacramento State.

“I am just trying to fix our defense,” Farley said, “We got a good offense coming in here.”

The UNI defense got off to a rough start against Air Force in week one as the Panthers gave up 691 yards of total offense, including 582 rushing yards, in a 48-17 loss.

Last week, the defense showed flashes of what it could be as it held North Dakota to only seven points in the first half of play, but failed to get the Fighting Hawks’ offense off the field in the fourth quarter.

Leading 29-27, UND gained possession following a UNI touchdown with 6:51 remaining in the game. The Fighting Hawks bled out the clock with a 12 play, 57 yard drive in which UND converted two third downs.

During his weekly Monday press conference, Farley aired his frustrations with UNI’s defensive performance while also crediting the offense for keeping UNI in the game, Saturday.

“[Our offense] countered right back,” Farley said. “Then, it was up to the defense to go out there and do what it should have done. We gave up the score, gave up the third down--a third and 10…You know me. That does not bode well on defense. We have an offense that is putting enough points on the board to win. We have to clean up our defense and we will.”

An inverse of previous season, Farley described the feeling of having a capable offense go blow-for-blow with an opponent.

“It is a good feeling when you see your sideline with the confidence it has on offense,” Farley said. “Whereas, the defense is trying to hold up, just get one touchdown to win the game. Now, they are going up and down the field.”

Although frustrated with their overall performance, Farley noted that the Panthers’ defense showed flashes of what it could be. He specifically pointed out UNI’s ability to adjust to the passing attack of North Dakota from the ground and pound style of Air Force.

“We did a good job, last week, getting them back into coverages that we needed to be in,” Farley said. “This is an even better team throwing the football than last week. The personnel [need to] clean up their technique and they will have the success they expect to have. But, they have to clean up the detail and their technique and still play at a high speed.”

The UNI defense gets no reprieve as the eighth-ranked Sacramento State Hornets come to Cedar Falls for a rematch of last season’s 34-16 UNI win.

“This week is a huge challenge because it probably is the top throwing offense in FCS football,” Farley said. “Where the top rushing offense was at Air Force, the top throwing offense is at Sacramento State.”

In their opening game of the season against Utah Tech--another upcoming UNI opponent--the Hornets amassed 589 total yards of offense with 211 passing yards and 378 rushing yards.

Led by a pair of talented, experienced signal callers, Sac State possesses the ability to beat a defense in a number of ways.

“They have enough talent,” Farley said. “They have enough firepower and they have enough play calling ability that they can lineup against anybody and move the football.”

Both senior quarterbacks--Jake Dunniway and Asher O’Hara--took snaps on the Hornet’s opening drive.

O’Hara offers more of a threat with his dual threat ability as the Illinois-native rushed for 101 yards and a score on 12 attempts. However, he also added 56 yards and two touchdowns on 5-for-7 passing. Last season, O’Hara aired it out 53 times for 338 yards on 32 completions against the Panthers.

Dunniway fits the mold of the pocket passer with 141 yards and 2 touchdowns on 17-for-25 passing and only one rushing attempt for a seven yard loss.

While looking ahead at Saturday’s matchup, Farley said the Hornets offense functions at a high level regardless of who lines up under center.

“It does not matter which one plays they are good,” Farley said. “They won the Big Sky. They are a playoff football team last year. This is the Big Sky Champion. This is not just any Big Sky team…That is a great conference.”

Defensively, the Hornets possess an aggressive, opportunistic defense which forced three interceptions in the first quarter against the Trailblazers. All three turnovers led to touchdowns for the Hornets.

While aggressive and opportunistic, Sac State allowed 506 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air.

The Hornet’s susceptibility to a strong passing game opens the door for UNI quarterback Theo Day to have an encore of his breakout performance last season.

Day replaced Will McElvain under center at halftime against the Hornets with the Panthers trailing 9-7. Day led a previously sputtering UNI offense to 27 points in the third quarter to secure a 34-16 victory.

“In that particular game, he was new to everyone,” Farley said. “We did not know him because he just got here in August. We did not know how he was going to perform. I remember making that decision at halftime. If we are going to see what is, let’s see what he is here and not wait until midseason…We gave him the first series and he scored.”

Farley said Day has continued to improve since taking over as the starter against Sac State 370 days ago.

“What I have really noticed now is he is gaining confidence each game,” Farley said. “He is playing well. He is getting the ball out on time. He is more confident in himself. He understands and has more of a connection with his receivers this year and I think that is showing up in his play.”