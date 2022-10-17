College Football: Farley gives UNI B+ in win over Utah Tech

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa head football coach Mark Farley surprised his team following their 41-14 win over Utah Tech on Saturday.

At least, he thinks he did.

Following the Panthers dominating victory over the Trailblazers, Farley thought he surprised his team with the way he reacted to their performance. Despite seeing what he had hoped, Farley noted he wants more from his team than what they showed Saturday.

On Monday, Farley expanded on his postgame comments and provided a letter grade for the Panthers' 27-point drubbing of the Trailblazers.

“They played at a B-plus,” Farley said. “If I was grading the game and the win and how they played and the improvement they made from the week before, I would give them an A.”

So how can a performance worthy of A, in the context of the season, result in a B-plus?

Farley said he has not seen an A-worthy performance from the Panthers yet this season as they hold a 3-4 record and 2-2 record in Missouri Valley Football Conference play. According to Farley, A's can be hard to come by for his teams.

“I give them a B-plus as far as what they can be,” Farley said. “You guys have not seen an A and I have not seen an A yet this year. If you are giving a bunch of A's out then what does it mean? ... If I tell them they had an A, then they did one heck of a job and really exceeded my expectation.”

Farley’s rationale for giving his team a B-plus illustrates the potential this team possesses, an illustration that calls back to postgame comments made by senior defensive back Benny Sapp III.

According to Sapp, frustration began to set in last week during practice as the Panthers looked to rebound from a 23-21 loss to Illinois State in which the UNI defense allowed 13 third down conversions but held the Redbirds to three points in the second half.

The Panthers knew they were better than what they showed to that point.

On Saturday, UNI used that frustration to rebound against the Trailblazers by getting smart, according to Farley, who joked that his own frustration with officials never changed the outcome of a call.

“You can get frustrated, you can get mad, but it does not do much good,” Farley said. “You got to get smart.”

Getting smart meant fine tuning the details. The Panthers did not make a big change -- although they swapped their normal four-man defensive front for a three-man defensive front.

“We are not talking big things,” Farley said. “It is the small things that will swing the pendulum faster and longer and more consistently than those big changes will. That is the message they get all the time from us.”

Farley knows how good his team can be. With a daunting schedule ahead featuring two top 25 teams -- South Dakota State and Southern Illinois -- and their next opponent, Missouri State, receiving votes, the Panthers will not have to wait long for a chance to show their talent.

Injury report: Farley also provided an update on a few injured players Monday.

Alex Allen, who broke out in the first five games with 13 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns, suited up but did not play against Utah Tech. It was the second consecutive game in which the junior tight end did not appear.

Senior wide receiver Quan Hampton also did not appear against the Trailblazers despite practicing Tuesday. He exited the previous matchup against Illinois State.

Farley described both Allen and Hampton as game-time decisions Saturday.

“They are on the verge,” Farley said. “When you get to that stage, you never really know.”

Additionally, Farley provided an unfortunate update on redshirt junior tight end Jayden Scott. Scott missed all seven of the Panthers' games this season after appearing in six games last season.

“Jayden is done,” Farley said. “He just never was going to come back from that injury. Every time it got close, something would happen. … He could never get his knee to the point where he could play with it.”

Finally, Farley added a note on the status of graduate defensive lineman and former Stanford transfer Dylan Boles.

“He got hurt at the Western game,” Farley said. “He is trying to come back by rehabbing it and not doing surgery, but that always takes longer too. … He wanted to make sure to give every possibility to play again this year.”