College football: Explosive plays lifts UNI past Western Illinois

The all-American receiver knew what to do after the catch as he raced 75 yards for a 7-0 lead just 13 seconds into the game.

“That felt surreal, too good to believe,” said Weston who finished with three catches for 94 yards. “It was one of our openers. We definitely knew we could get some yards off of it with the way they play defense, but definitely didn’t expect to take it for 75 yards.”

It was exactly what Farley hopes to see more off out of Weston and his offense after the junior receiver has battled through injuries all spring just to stay on the field.

“We need to do that more. They had no chance of catching him. After he caught that football, he was gone,” Farley said.

For the next quarter and a half, it turned into a defensive game as the teams traded numerous punts.

Western (0-5) tied the game on a 10-yard pass from Connor Sampson to Daniel Bender with 10:54 left in the half.

The ninth punt of the first half saw the Leathernecks shank it, and the Panthers took advantage. Taking over inside the WIU 30, UNI converted the short punt into a 28-yard Matthew Cook field goal with 36 seconds left and a 10-7 lead

Then the next big play for the Panthers happened.