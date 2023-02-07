DENVER — Just when it looked like National Signing Day would come and go without any surprises, Northern Iowa received some good news.

As the women’s basketball team topped Drake for the second time this season and the men’s basketball team neared tip off against the Bulldogs last Wednesday, Ethan Schoville announced his commitment to UNI as a preferred walk-on.

“That is the place I wanted to be,” Schoville said. “It felt like home more than anywhere else.”

Schoville added that the opportunity to join the Panthers was something he dreamed about since he was young.

“It is one of those things that you get it and you have to sit back and appreciate it for a little bit,” Schoville said. “But, then you have to keep working and prove to people that you are deserving of it.”

Not your average walk-on, Schoville starred on both sides of the ball for Denver last season with 1,289 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 32 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

Schoville’s contributions helped the Cyclones to a 6-3 record and third consecutive appearance in the Class 1A playoffs.

He also brings track speed with him to the next level as a Class 2A state track and field qualifier in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.73. He also posted a season best 11.78 in the 100 meter dash.

According to Schoville, his dominance on the gridiron and athleticism do not come to him inherently, but through a concerted effort.

“When I was younger, I was never the fastest kid,” Schoville said. “So, knowing that, my dad put me on agility ladders and got me working early on speed. By the time middle school came around, I started picking up speed and winning track races.”

Schoville added that the extra time he spent in the weight room and running sprints helped him take his talents to the next level.

With a skillset best suited for defense, Schoville said he expects to play the nickel role—a hybrid outside linebacker/strong safety—in the Panthers’ defense after discussions with the UNI coaching staff.

The newest Panther said he will bring the same work ethic that earned him the chance to play for UNI to Cedar Falls in the fall.

“I understand that I am going to have to work for two to three years before I ever even sniff the field,” Schoville said. “I am going to have to show up early and leave late. That is just how it is…I do not know what opportunities I am going to be given, but I can promise I am going to show up day one and I am going to work.”