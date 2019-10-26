SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Northern Iowa featured a dominant defense and two explosive plays from receiver Isaiah Weston Saturday.
That recipe added up to the No. 11 Panthers’ first road win of the season as they rolled past Missouri State, 29-7, in Missouri Valley Football Conference action at Plaster Field.
UNI (5-3 overall, 3-1 MVFC) had been 0-3 on the road.
“It wasn’t a wow game, but you had to come down and get the win, get the job done and we did that,” Panther head coach Mark Farley said.
Weston hauled in touchdown passes of 46 and 70 yards, Matthew Cook booted three field goals and the Panther defense was stout all day.
Missouri State (1-6, 1-3) had just 74 yards on 39 plays through three quarters until the Bears went on a 90-yard, 8-minute, 18-second drive in the fourth quarter. It was the first time MSU had scored against the Panthers since 2017.
“Our defense is something special,” wide receiver Aaron Graham said. “They are strong. They are smart. They are fast. They make crazy good plays, especially today.”
The Bears finished with 169 yards on 56 plays, and UNI held MSU to just 16 yards rushing on 31 carries. The last time the Panthers held an opponent under 200 total yards was in 2016, also against MSU (189 yards).
“I thought if we kept this guy in the pocket (Bears quarterback Peyton Huslig) that we could get him down,” Farley said. “He is really good when he gets out of the pocket. We tried to bring a four-man rush to keep him in the pocket and those four guys did a great job today.”
Weston caught five passes for 157 yards, his fourth consecutive game with more than 100 receiving yards and second straight over 150.
Cook, who had makes of 49 and 22 in the first half, drilled a 38-yard attempt with 5:57 left in the third quarter that made it 22-0. Then, after another Missouri State three-and-out, Weston got deep and McElvain hit him in stride for a 70-yard score with 4:12 left in the third.
The Panthers were on cruise control from there.
Defensively, the Panthers recorded five sacks, 1 1/2 each by Jared Brinkman and Elerson Smith. Austin Evans had seven tackles, a tackle for loss and two fumble recoveries.
“That is really sticking to techniques in practice,” Brinkman said.”I just think the whole defense was running to the ball today. We just came out fast and stuck with it for the whole game.”
UNI led 19-0 at halftime, scoring all 19 of those points in the second quarter.
“It is just one of those things where you have to keep grinding,” Graham said. “Even if you start off slow ... you’ve got to keep pushing yourself. It is not always going to be perfect. We have to keep pushing and doing what we do.”
Cook opened the scoring with a 49-yard boot 11 seconds into the quarter and following his 22-yard field goal, Brock Hadachek forced a fumble on the ensuing kick and Austin Evans recovered. That led to McElvain’s six-yard touchdown run and a 12-0 lead with 8:01 left in the second.
After a 27-yard Xavior Williams punt return, McElvain hit Weston with the 46-yard touchdown pass.
“They are something to see,” said Graham, who had five catches for 51 yards. “They are definitely a show like Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill.”
UNI 29, MSU 6
Northern Iowa 0 19 10 0 — 29
Missouri State 0 0 0 6 — 6
Second quarter
UNI — FG Cook 49, 14:49. (Drive: 13 plays, 50 yards, 6:31).
UNI — FG Cook 22, 8:19. (Drive: 6 plays, 15 yards, 2:36).
UNI — McElvain 6 run (run failed), 8:01. (Drive: 2 plays, 6 yards, :09).
UNI — Weston 46 pass from McElvain (Cook kick), 3:54). (Drive: 2 plays, 45 yards, 1:17).
Third quarter
UNI — FG Cook 38, 5:57 (Drive: 8 plays, 54 yards, 3:26).
UNI — Weston 70 pass from McElvain (Cook kick), 4:12. (Drive: 1 play, 70 yards, :10).
Fourth quarter
MSU — Woods 17 pass from Huslig (run failed), 8:55. (Drive: 15 plays, 90 yards, 8:18).
Att. — 6,583.
TEAM STATISTICS
UNI MSU
First downs 12 11
Rushes-yards 30-77 31-16
Passing yards 238 153
Comp-att-int 14-27-0 17-26-1
Return yards 52 10
Punts-avg. 7-40.1 9-39.9
Fumbles-lost 1-0 3-2
Penalties-yards 5-32 2-20
Time of possession 29:11 30:49
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
UNI — Hoosman 15-61, Allen 5-13, McElvain 7-9, Team 3-minus 6.
MISSOURI ST. — Frost 8-21, Mason 4-11, Vick 1-5, Daniels 2-3, Stewart 1-minus 4, Huslig 14-minus 13, Team 1-minus 7.
Passing
UNI — McElvain 14-27-0, 238 yards.
MISSOURI ST. — Huslig 17-26-1, 153 yards.
Receiving
UNI — Weston 5-157, Graham 5-51, Lane 1-12, James 1-10, Phillips 1-7, Allen 10-1.
MISSOURI ST. — Currie 4-31, Woods 2-37, Baker 2-21, Murray 2-21, Chio 1-14, Frost 1-9, Mason 1-9, Vick 1-8, Daniels 1-2, Denson 1-1, Stewart 1-0.
Tackles (solo-ast-total)
UNI — Evans 4-3-7, Brinkman 3-4-7, Williams 2-4-6, Cuvelier 2-4-6, Perry 4-1-5, Flater 3-2-5, Jegen 3-2-5, Smith 1-3-4, Brown 1-2-3, Lawrence 1-2-3, Thomas 0-3-3, Butcher 1-1-2, Wells 1-1-2, Rice 0-2-2, Houghtelling 1-0-1, Hadachek 1-0-1, Alexander 0-1-1.
MISSOURI ST. — Garbutt 2-6-8, Handerson 3-4-7, Egbim 4-2-6, Wilkes 3-2-5, Carter 1-4-5, Wall 3-1-4, Henderson 1-3-4, Wiltz 2-1-3, Payne 0-3-3, Johnson 0-3-3, Jackson 1-1-2, Lovelace 1-1-2, Joseph 0-2-2, Currie 1-0-1, Denson 1-0-1, Martin 1-0-1, McClellan 1-0-1, Chio 0-1-1.
Tackles for loss
UNI — Smith 2-6, Brinkman 1.5-9, Wells 1.5-4, Evans 1-6, Houghtelling 1-1, Cuvelier 0.5-2, Thomas 0.5-3, Butcher 0.5-2, Rice 0.5-2.
MISSOURI ST. — Egbim 1-7, Martin 1-5, McClellan 1-2.
Sacks
UNI — Brinkman 1.5-9, Smith 1.5-5, Wells 1-2, Evans 0.5-4, Thomas 0.5-3.
MISSOURI ST. — Egbim 1-7.
