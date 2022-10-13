College Football: Butler perseveres at UNI

CEDAR FALLS — It started nine years ago in sixth grade at Columbus Catholic Schools.

Cannon Butler and his friends had a small weight room with two squat racks in what is now the girls’ basketball visitor locker room at the school. Butler said they were determined to help make the Sailors a better football team after the program posted just one winning season between 2010 and 2017.

“My sophomore year we were 2-7,” Butler said. “My class of guys we grew up lifting together. … It was lifting together every summer, building up that chemistry. Then, our junior year we were like, ‘Yeah, it is time to turn this around.’”

In 2018, during their junior season, Ray Seidel, Kobe Nobis, Ben Sinnott and Butler along with then-seniors Parker Westhoff, Kaden Ludwig and Donald Patnode helped lead the Sailors to a 7-2 record, their first winning season since 2010.

Butler tied for the team lead with 12 tackles for loss, five sacks and 48.5 total tackles while adding 202 receiving yards.

However, the Sailors still missed the playoffs.

In 2019, the now seniors accomplished what they had set out to do and took Columbus Catholic to the Class 2A playoffs following an 8-1 regular season. Butler locked down the opposition with 61.5 total tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss and four sacks. He also finished second on the team with 257 receiving yards.

Yet, despite winning 2019 District Defensive MVP and Second Team All-State honors, Butler flew under the radar with recruiters because of his size.

“Nobody wanted Cannon. I mean he was a tall, skinny kid,” Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley said. “I just thought he could play hard and had a chance to build that frame up.”

Despite his size, UNI assistant head coach and defensive line coach Bryce Paup said Butler convinced the Panthers to give him a chance with his performance during a recruiting camp.

“When I first saw him on film, I was not sure how big he was,” Paup said. “He looked like a Q-tip out there running around. He looked pretty small. But he came to camp and just worked and worked and worked and did everything that we asked him to do. I was very impressed with him. I thought, ‘Well, there is somebody I think we can work with.’ He has talent, and he is willing to work.”

While he sold himself to UNI, UNI sold itself to Butler at the camp.

“When I did my camp here, it was probably my best camp out of all the ones I went to,” Butler said. “When I went to Iowa camp, I got to meet some of the coaches. Then, I came here after that. … Coach Farley pulled me up into his office, and I could not really believe it to be honest.”

While he got his chance to join a team he had grown up watching, Butler needed to get bigger for a chance to get on the field.

According to Paup, Butler struggled at first.

“It took him awhile to buy in because he wanted to play basketball all the time and ran off all the calories,” Paup said. “It took him a long time to get where he is at right now, but once we figured that one out, then he started gaining weight. He worked hard. You just cannot put on weight if you are running all the calories off all the time.”

Paup credited Butler, however, for not giving up.

“He just kept working,” Paup said. “When he first came in his freshman year, he was getting tossed around pretty good. He did not back down, he just kept working until he was not getting tossed around.”

In his third season at UNI, Butler has grown from 180 pounds his senior year at Columbus Catholic to 240 pounds as a redshirt freshman on the Panthers’ defensive line.

“It has definitely improved my game and opened up doors for me to be able to play the interior,” Butler said. “Once I get back outside, coach Paup mentioned the doors continue to open.”

Butler earned the first start of his career against Western Illinois at defensive tackle. While out of position for the defensive end, Butler excelled given his opportunity and notched a sack. He also turned the heads of his coaches by running down Leathernecks quarterback Clay Bruno and bringing him down to prevent a bigger gain.

His play did not surprise his coaches — they know his work ethic — but it impressed them.

“I have seen him in practice, and I know how hard he works,” Paup said. “To go in and play D-tackle, that was impressive with how tall he is and how thin he is. … He just does it in a different way. He can run people down like he ran that quarterback down. We do not have a D-tackle that can do that, and he did that. That was very impressive.”

Farley similarly pointed out the work Butler put in to get on the field.

“He is out there making plays,” Farley said. “He swung the pendulum of our defense because of what he can do athletically. … Cannon has made a difference. … He is the one that had to be doing the lifting the last three years. … Without the work, it is just a frame. But he has put the time in now, and now he is getting results.”

Farley also enthusiastically highlighted the fact that Butler retains three years of eligibility following this season.

Butler never shied away from the hard work. From contributing to a turnaround at Columbus Catholic to working to build his frame at UNI, he always persevered.

“Cannon is not a legend today,” Farley said. “But I tell you what, Cannon is perseverance just like UNI football is because he built himself into a player.”