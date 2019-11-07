CEDAR FALLS — Pat McCann no longer patrols Northern Iowa’s sidelines as the Panthers’ wide receivers coach.
But the hard work McCann, now in his first year as receivers’ coach at Eastern Washington, put in on the recruiting trail for UNI continues to benefit the Panthers.
Exhibit A is freshman cornerback Omar Brown.
The reigning FCS National Freshman of the Week has been a huge part of the Panthers’ defensive efforts in 2019 as the Minneapolis native leads the Missouri Valley Football Conference in interceptions with five.
Two years ago, McCann was recruiting another Minneapolis North product, former Panther Tayler Johnson, when he met Brown.
“I developed a real close relationship with Coach McCann,” the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Brown said. “There was a bond there automatically, and he was the first recruiter I got real cool with. Later in the recruiting process I met Coach Brookins (Keelon) and I was talking to Coach Farley (Mark), too, but Coach McCann helped a lot.
“UNI was just a perfect fit. My family was so happy when I chose to come here.”
Arriving in June, Brown said he hit the weights hard knowing he needed to get stronger to be able to compete for playing time. When fall camp began, the strength was there, but Brown knew he had a lot of ground to make up to challenge more seasoned Panthers at defensive back.
“I wanted to play right away, bad,” Brown said. “When camp started we were learning a lot of plays so fast it was hard to remember. I’d stay up late in my dorm room studying just to remember them. I had to do that because there were a lot of good players already here who knew what we were doing better.”
It didn’t take long for Brown to catch not only the coaching staff’s attention, but the attention of his fellow teammates, too.
Senior wide receiver Jaylin James prides himself on being a great route runner and having the ability to win most one-on-one battles with his defensive teammates.
“In fall camp, you get to one-on-ones and I’ve gone up against every one of those guys and knew their tendencies and what they were going to do,” James recalled. “I knew Omar was a good athlete, but not much else. So, I can’t remember if I ran a curl or a comeback, and I ran a pretty good route, make the catch, but Omar is right there on my hip. That was impressive. You could see the potential with what could happen with him as a freshman.”
What Farley loves about his standout freshman is how much he loves working on his craft.
“When he messes up he takes it personally,” Farley said. “As a freshman that is hard to get. Sometimes those guys say, ‘I’ve got more time to grow, more years left on my clock.’ He doesn’t prepare that way. He doesn’t play that way. He prepares like a senior does.”
Farley adds that Brown is raw, but also notes that Brown is quickly grasping the nuances of his position.
“When he is good in technique he is making plays,” Farley added. “Technique is more important over anything else and he realizes that.”
Brown also has a fearless nature and a strong ability to move on to the next play whether his previously play resulted in him making the play or his opponent getting the better of him.
“Have fun,” Brown said. “That is my mindset every day. Just have fun. Football is a game I’ve been playing all my life and it has got to be fun. You can’t play nervous. You can’t be scared. You just have to play.
“If I make a play, I move on and focus on winning the next play. If I get beat, I move on and focus on winning the next play.”
