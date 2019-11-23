CEDAR FALLS -- Twelve University of Northern Iowa seniors walked onto the UNI-Dome turf Saturday for a pregame ceremony in what could have been their final appearance at home.
Most of those Panthers tried to keep their emotions in check and they didn't let it affect the task at hand in a 38-7 victory over Western Illinois that capped a 6-0 regular-season record at home.
Saturday's win was marked by senior moments.
Running back Trevor Allen rushed for two touchdowns. Receiver Jaylin James hauled in a touchdown reception. Offensive lineman Jackson Scott-Brown started his 45th consecutive game at left guard.
"That is what you hope for in a win" UNI head coach Mark Farley said. "The first thing is the win. When they get the win and get it the way they did they get to enjoy it a little bit in the end. It wasn't just the last play of the game, so they got a little time to absorb it in the last quarter."
The senior contributions went on and on.
Every one of Joe Friedrich's long snaps were perfect. Defensive backs Roosevelt Lawrence and Christian Jegen each finished with eight tackles, with Jegen also recording a forced fumble.
Back-up center Colton Lueck dressed as a tight end and was instrumental in UNI rushing for more than 200 yards for the first time this season.
Allen, Hezekiah Applegate, Sam Drysdale, Christan Ellsworth, Friedrich, Aaron Graham, James, Jegen, Lawrence, Lueck, Scott-Brown and Seth Thomas all had a hand in the victory in one way or another.
"I was kind of getting choked up before the game," Scott-Brown said. "I saw some people ... me, Seth Thomas and Cal Twait all came in at the same time. I saw Rodney Thomas in tears, and we came like a week after graduation.
"It was just something to see how much dedication our parents put in. How much effort we have put into this thing. All that kind of came together and it got me. I came into the lockerroom and just started getting fired up. I just loved the way we played, the way we handled our business out there."
The final senior moment came with 3 minutes, 4 seconds left as Farley turned to Ellsworth, the fifth-year senior quarterback and told him the last Panther offensive series was his for his first career offensive snaps.
"The guy I will remember is Christian Ellsworth," Farley said. "For him to get snaps in the game was probably one of the most important things that happened today for our football team.
"Because Christian Ellsworth has been there all these years with us. He has traveled to every football game since he walked through our door. He is like a coach on the sideline. This was his one opportunity to take some snaps in the UNI-Dome. That meant a lot to him and I know it meant a lot to our team."
INJURY FRONT: UNI's defense took some hits Saturday.
Senior defensive end Seth Thomas left after the first play of the game and did not return. Back-up cornerback and special teams standout Micah Mayberry was on crutches at the end of the game.
Additionally, Spencer Perry, who started at safety was dinged up.
"That was the sad part of the day. We took some hits today," Farley said. "Within five minutes we lost three guys on defense."
