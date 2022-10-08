College football: Bad habit costs UNI against Redbirds

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa formed a bad habit through six games this season.

The Panthers fell to Illinois State, 23-21, at home and allowed 13 third down conversions as the Redbirds punted only twice.

UNI head coach Mark Farley said that every play matters—not just the third and fourth down conversions—in the Panthers fourth loss of the season.

“It is the scrambling quarterback that has gotten away and it is not getting to the quarterback,” Farley said. “I give them credit they had a good plan…but, there are ways to fix it. At the same time, I am going ‘they got three points in the second half.’ That is enough to win the game.”

UNI junior defensive lineman Khristian Boyd said the Panthers know the importance of creating stops on defense.

“Being a defense with a lot of older players, we take that to heart,” Boyd said. “We understand that during games like those—tight games, tough games—we need to get off the field right away. We cannot let teams get all those third downs. Bottom line.”

In losses to North Dakota and Sacramento State, sustained offensive possessions from the Hornets and Fighting Hawks proved the difference.

Long drives continued to be an Achilles heel of the Panthers defense as Illinois State opened the game with a 13-play, 79-yard touchdown drive following a UNI three-and-out.

The Redbirds took over on their own 21 and marched down the field with a steady diet of redshirt freshman Wenkers Wright. Wright finished the drive with seven touches for 54 yards. Illinois State capped off the drive with a three-yard pitch and catch from quarterback Zach Annexstad to tight end Bryson Deming.

Trailing 7-0, UNI did not wait long to respond. On the fifth play of the ensuing drive, quarterback Theo Day found tight end Sergio Morancy sprinting down the left side of the field. Morancy corralled the deep shot in stride and sprinted the remaining 15 yards for a 53-yard touchdown to tie the game, 7-7.

UNI seemed to right the ship defensively on the Redbirds second drive of the game. Illinois State mustered a 12-play, 59-yard counter punch to take a 10-7 lead on a 33-yard field goal—the first by the Redbirds this season.

However, after Illinois State forced a UNI punt, the Redbirds again imposed its will on the UNI defense. Illinois State put together a 13-play drive which burned 6:40 off the clock and resulted in a Redbird touchdown. Wright scored on a three-yard rush on fourth and two to take a 17-7 lead over the Panthers with 8:12 remaining in the half.

UNI regained its footing offensively as Dom Williams took advantage of four carries to put up 40 yards and a touchdown to draw UNI within three points with 4:35 remaining in the half.

Leading 17-14, the Redbirds walked off the first half with a 25-yard field goal to head into the locker room with a six-point, 20-14 lead after 30 minutes of action.

Reflecting on the first half, Boyd said he felt the UNI defense could have done more to limit the Redbirds before the half.

“We did not make them punt one time in the first half,” Boyd said. “We made adjustments in the second half and had a little bit of success, but I felt like, if we had made those adjustments a little earlier, it would have been a different outcome.”

At the half, Illinois State owned the time of possession battle with a 20:32 to 9:28 advantage over UNI.

In the second half, the Redbirds continued to dominate the point of attack with a 12-play drive to start the third quarter. UNI managed to hold Illinois State on a third and eight from the UNI 28 to force a 41-yard field goal attempt. Ian Wagner connected on his field goal try to put Illinois State in front 23-14.

But, on the following UNI drive, Day fumbled, attempting to scramble out of a Josh Dinga sack. The Redbirds recovered on their own 30 and cut short a promising UNI drive.

UNI forced the first Illinois State punt of the game at the 4:08 mark of the third quarter. The Panthers took advantage of the momentum gained by the stop and drove down the field from their own nine yard line to score a touchdown and cut the Illinois State lead to 23-21 with 12:50 remaining in regulation.

Day picked up first downs with his legs three times on the drive including a third and 12 gain of 14 yards and a fourth and one plunge up the middle of the defense.

Illinois State’s offense resumed its dominance on their next drive as the Redbirds marched 63 yards on 13 plays including third down conversions of two, seven and nine yards. Despite the Redbirds success on third down, UNI came up with a stop on third and inches to force a 29-yard field goal try. The Panthers received a massive break Wagner’s try sailed wide left.

With the ball on their own 20 and 5:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, UNI offense took the field with a chance to score and take the lead. UNI drove into Illinois State territory, but, facing a fourth and eight from the Redbirds 39, the Panthers turned the ball over on downs.

UNI regained possession with 1:10 remaining on the clock, but the comeback attempt fell short as Day took a sack with 12 second remaining and time ran out on the Panthers.

According to Farley, had the sack not caused the final 12 seconds to elapse, he would have sent Matthew Cook onto the field to attempt a game winning, 58-yard field goal.

“I was going to kick the field goal,” Farley said. “If he did not take the sack, I was kicking the field goal.”

Following the Panthers’ loss to Sacramento State, Farley said his team needed to play with more heart and attitude to put a stop on its tackling issues. On Saturday, he said he felt his team played well enough to come away with a win.

“They are playing hard,” Farley said. “I am not going to over-analyze it—I will analyze it, trust me—but, I am not going to sit here and give up three points in the second half and think that is the problem. We have to get more opportunities for the offense. The offense needs to make more happen with the opportunities it has. That was the big part.”

With the loss, UNI falls to 2-4 on the season and 2-2 in Missouri Valley Conference play. The Panthers host their final nonconference opponent—Utah Tech (formerly Dixie State)—next Saturday.

According to Farley, the Panthers need to focus on rebounding smarter and that now is not the time to get angry.

“That is why it is important to see how you come back and what you do in response to this,” Farley said. “I listen to what these guys are saying. They are disappointed…It should hurt and it should hurt really bad. That is what matters…If it does not hurt, then you got a problem.”

Illinois State 23, UNI 21

ILS 10 10 3 0—23

UNI 7 7 0 7—21

ILS—Deming 3 pass from Annexstad (Wagner kick)

UNI—Morancy 53 pass from Day (Cook kick)

ILS—Wagner 33 field goal

ILS—Wright 3 run (Wagner kick)

UNI—Williams 2 run (Cook kick)

ILS—Wagner 25 field goal

ILS—Wagner 41 field goal

UNI—Schnee 6 run (Cook kick)