CEDAR FALLS — Ten outgoing members of the Northern Iowa football program tested in front of NFL scouts during the Panthers’ annual Pro Day on Monday.

UNI head coach Mark Farley described the event as a pressure-packed experience for the players involved.

“If you are a player, it is all about your day,” Farley said. “You put all kinds of pressure on yourself…it is their one day they have lived for their whole life. They have got 22 years, 23 years of thinking about this and this one opportunity for a few hours…You just feel like your life depends on it.”

“This is the one day you want to be at your best. It is all about the time. You are trying to beat a clock. You are trying to beat a vertical. You are trying to be the best of the best and beat another guy’s numbers…There is a lot of excitement and a lot of anxiety. It is always good to see them smiling when the day is over”

Despite the pressures of Pro Day, Farley offered an optimistic message which he said he emphasized with the Monday’s participants.

“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” Farley said. “All you need to do is have one guy like you and that is your opportunity.”

Defensive back Benny Sapp III put on the kind of performance Panther fans would expect after his four season stint in Cedar Falls.

The first team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference performer started his showcase off with 20 reps in the bench press which would have ranked fifth at the NFL combine. He also managed a top 10 finish in the broad jump and shuttle.

Following his strong showing in the UNI-Dome, Sapp said he felt like he showed his versatility.

“I really wanted to show them that I am not just a safety,” Sapp said. “I can play nickel or corner…This is something I have been doing since I was 11 years old. Out there with my dad while he was practicing in the NFL.”

Sapp, one of UNI’s top NFL prospect going into the 2023 draft, already heard his name called during the USFL Draft, going 27th overall to the Memphis Showboats. Sapp said his selection to the new professional league did not lessen the pressure on him on Monday.

“My dad always told me ‘You got to be a dog in this world,’” Sapp said. “’You can never back down from anything.’ The USFL blessed me with the opportunity just in case I do not make the NFL. That was a blessing.

“I would not say it took any pressure off, but it made me hungrier today. My talent is getting recognized instead of waiting until the end of next month.”

In addition to Sapp, brothers Deion and Vance McShane managed strong outings of their own.

Vance managed a time of 4.56 in the 40-yard dash, a vertical of 34 inches and 19 reps in the bench press. All three performances would have ranked among the top 10 at the running back position at the combine.

“I felt like I could have been a little bit better,” Vance said. “I was a little anxious going into it. I should have sat down more. It was a good day though.”

“It is a lot of pressure coming into this day. It is your dream. You have to wait for your moment and then, when the moment comes, take advantage of it.”

Deion’s shuttle and bench press numbers ranked among the top 10 at wide receiver.

“I put up some good numbers,” Deion said. “Gave it all I could…I felt good coming into the day. I was not nervous at all. I felt like I did what I had to do.”

Offensive lineman Erik Sorensen set a new UNI Pro Day record for offensive linemen with a vertical of 35”. Sorensen’s jump would have ranked second at the NFL combine. Only BYU’s Blake Freeland had a better jump with a vertical of 37”

Scouts from the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks attended the Pro Day.

Northern Iowa Pro Day Results

NAME

POSITION

HEIGHT

WEIGHT

WINGSPAN

BENCH

REPS

40-YARD

DASH

VERTICAL

JUMP

BROAD

JUMP

3-CONE

DRILL

SHUTTLE

Matthew Vanderslice

OL

6-8

318

84”

20

5.35

30 1/2”

9’ 1”

8.09

4.89

Erik Sorensen

OL

6-6

317

83”

24

5.40

35”

9’ 1”

7.57

4.83

Bryce Flater

LB

6-2

240

73 3/8”

12

5.06

29”

8’ 6”

7.19

4.38

Korby Sander

LB

6-1

224

72”

16

4.65

30”

9’ 0”

7.16

4.28

Benny Sapp III

DB

6-1

205

74 6/8”

20

4.63

35 1/2”

10’ 2”

6.94

4.28

Quan Hampton

WR

5-9

179

67 1/2”

13

4.53

37”

9’ 10”

7.12

4.41

Deion McShane

WR

5-9

171

72 5/8”

18

4.56

34”

10’ 1”

7.00

4.25

Vance McShane

RB

5-6

190

71 3/4”

19

4.56

34”

9’ 8”

7.19

4.26

Damien Crumitie

DB

5-11

179

74 1/4”

22

4.58

28 1/2”

8’ 9”

6.97

4.29

Dom Williams

RB

5-10

200

71 1/2”

15

4.72

33”

9’ 2”

7.28

4.20