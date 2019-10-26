SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- There were two explosive touchdowns by the offense in Northern Iowa's 29-6 win over Missouri State Saturday.
But perhaps the biggest play of the game, a 49-yard field goal by Matthew Cook to open the scoring 11 seconds into the second quarter that gave the Panthers a 3-0 lead.
"I told Cook right when the game was wrapping up that one of the bigger plays of this game was that long kick he made," UNI head coach Mark Farley said. "Because that was a critical part of the game. We didn't get it in the end zone, and we got backed up because of a penalty.
"I was going to go for it. We just got the wind to start the second quarter and that was about where he hit one at Iowa State. So I went back to him again because that was important for him to get that opportunity and a huge part of the game at that particular point."
Cook opened the season with a 50-yard field goal against the Cyclones and proceeded to make his first nine kicks of the year before he missed twice at North Dakota State.
After his 49-yard make, Cook connected from 22 and 38 and now is 12 of 14 on the season.
"It shows growth in him," wide receiver Aaron Graham said. "It s all mental game with kicking as far as I know. I don't know much about kicking but I know it is a lot of mental so for him to come out kick that 49-yard field goal when we couldn't put seven on the scoreboard was nice to see.
"Seen growth in him. Seen growth in our team. Big positive look for us."
DNP: Sophomore linebacker Chris Kolarevic traveled, but did not play. Kolarevic was in sweats and walking boot on his right foot, the foot he injured last year at South Dakota and caused him to miss the final eight games and UNI's first three games this season.
Kolarevic had 43 tackles in the four games he's played this season, having starting the past three.
"He practiced Wednesday, but woke up Thursday morning and couldn't do anything," Farley said. "So, we sat him out for two days thinking could play today and just couldn't get it going."
