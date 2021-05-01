Buffalo selects UNI's Spencer Brown in third round, 93rd overall

“I think Elerson and I have unique story,” Brown said in March after UNI’s pro day at the UNI-Dome. “If you flash back to 2016 when he and I walked in the door on day one. We were both skinny and undersized. We were both under recruited.

“So he and I both have the same story in that sense. We came in worked hard, bought into the program and didn’t care what was said about us in our past, just wanted to look to the future.”

Brown started 28 of 29 games during his sophomore and junior seasons and was second team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference following the 2019 season.

Brown is the fourth Panther to be selected in the draft since 2015 and 20th overall.

After he was selected to participate in the Senior Bowl, UNI head coach Mark Farley said this about Brown, “Spencer … here is a 8-man football guy from Lenox, Iowa, who is now going to be playing in the Senior Bowl with the best players in the country. It was a five-year development. He was all-in from the start on what we could get him to do. He bought in and is an example of the growth of what you come in as and what you leave as if you buy-in.