Another Top 20 opponent for Northern Iowa Saturday

CEDAR FALLS – Seven.

That is how many turnovers Illinois State committed last Sunday in a 27-20 loss to South Dakota at home.

When talking about those miscues, Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley said that was more of an anomaly than regular occurrence. Farley pointed to that it being the Redbirds first game of the spring season and that it was a program playing its first game in in nearly 15 months.

“That was their first outing because they had their first game cancelled,” Farley said. “I do know how teams change and better themselves from game one to game two.”

UNI itself made a big jump from a last-second loss to South Dakota State to open the 2021 spring slate to blanking Youngstown State, 21-0, a week later in a complete performance by the Panthers.

The third-ranked Panthers are expecting the 15th-ranked Redbirds to have made some adjustments and major improvements leading up to Saturday’s 4 p.m. kickoff inside the UNI-Dome.

“I think we will be in a football game where we have a football team that is very good and made a couple of errors that will be corrected,” Farley said. “We are going to get a quite a football game in here on Saturday.”