All 32 NFL teams send scouts to UNI Pro Day

The 11 NFL Draft prospects who participated in UNI's Pro Day on Monday had a message for high school recruits worried about not going to a large, FBS university.

"It doesn't matter where you end up," said UNI receiver Isiah Weston. "Whatever level you end up at, it doesn't matter where you start...(UNI is) a small school, but look at the guys we produce...When you're only opportunity is DII, DIII or FCS, take it. Make the most of every opportunity."

Don't believe Weston? Perhaps you'll believe the numbers:

32: The number of teams there are in the NFL.

32: The number of NFL teams that sent scouts to UNI's Pro Day on Monday.

That's right. At least one scout from every team in the NFL was in Cedar Falls on Monday to get a look at the 11 prospects taking part in drills.

Weston, who saw his stock increase after an outstanding performance at the NFL Combine, was one of the names that helped draw people in.

The other big name? If you have to ask, you probably haven't been paying much attention to UNI lately.

Offensive lineman Trevor Penning is widely projected to be a first round pick in next months draft. He certainly drew the most eyes and was the first to be asked to participate in individual drills. Afterward, he spent time chatting it up with scouts from the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles. He was then pulled aside for an individual solo interview with a scout from an unknown team.

"It was super awesome," he said. "Having attention from all 32 teams is an honor. Hopefully I showed them what they wanted to see."

While Penning drew the most notice, Weston also received his fair share of attention. The wide receiver spent a lot of time talking to scouts from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions after competing in his position drills.

While Weston had some impressive numbers (he had an unofficial shuttle time of 4.35), he was quick to hype up his teammates afterward.

"Trevor...deserves every opportunity he gets," he said. "Jared Brinkman, that man deserves any opportunity to be on a football team. You're not a two-time (Conference) Defensive Player of the Year for no reason. He better get his opportunities."

Brinkman started the day off in impressive fashion, finishing with 35 reps of 225 on the bench press, most of anyone at the Pro Day. He followed it up with a vertical jump of 33.5 inches, just 1.5 inches shy of defensive back Austin Evans.

Unfortunately, Brinkman didn't put up the best times in the speed drills, including an unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.51. Still, the FCS All-American was excited to get an opportunity to show what he could do on Monday.

"We've got guys on our team that were able to bring in a lot of scouts," he said. "Us other guys on the team are just thankful to get a shot to show everyone what we could do."

Penning, Weston and Brinkman weren't the only Panthers participating on Monday. Evans, lineman Antoine Frazier, linebacker Alfonso Lambert, running back Bradrick Shaw, edge rusher Brawntae Wells and tight end Kyle Fourtenbarry also showed off their skills.

Shaw in particular had an impressive day with 30 bench reps, a vertical jump of 37.5 inches, a broad jump of 10'5 and a 40 time of 4.43.

All of the participants shared a universal message, however. They were all just grateful to get a chance.

"It's just an honor to be out here," said Lambert, who had an unofficial 40 time of 4.79 and 32.5 inch vertical. "It's good when you put in the work and then you get the opportunity to showcase it in front of so many scouts."

Interestingly enough, it wasn't just UNI players participating in the Panthers' Pro Day. Wide receiver Reid Jurgensmeier of NAIA Morningside and defensive lineman Erik Hansen of DII Upper Iowa both participated as well.

Both players had nice moments, including Jurgensmeier putting up a 32 inch vertical jump. Hansen, who is listed as 6-foot-2, 250 lbs., had a particularly strong day in bench pressing 27 reps, jumping 30.5 inches in the vertical, putting up a broad jump of 9'7 and running the 40 in 4.61 seconds.

Perhaps more impressive than Hansen's numbers, however, was the fact that he also ran drills at linebacker and fullback. Hansen put up 8.5 sacks and 20 TFLs last season and spent a long time talking to scouts from the New Orleans Saints after the drills were complete.

Everyone competing in UNIs Pro Day was just looking for an opportunity. Penning's chance will almost assuredly come in the opening round of the draft. Weston should hear his name called at some point in the weekend as well. Brinkman, Shaw and others may also earn a shot at some point. Where they end up, no one knows.

Just like Weston said, however, it's not where you start out that matters. Everyone of them is just looking for a shot to show what they can do.

"I'll go wherever," said Hansen. "Whatever team wants to take a chance on me."

The NFL Draft will begin Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas and will conclude Saturday, April 30. All seven rounds will be broadcast on ESPN.

