2-star MN linebacker picks UNI for comradery, connections

CEDAR FALLS -- Two-star prospect Tyson Cooreman from Randolph, Minn. received his first Division I offer from St. Thomas on June 18.

In the eight days following that initial offer from the Tommies, Cooreman made the just under two-hour drive down to Cedar Falls for a visit and he was sold.

Cooreman announced his decision to commit to Northern Iowa, Sunday, as an outside linebacker because of the personal connections and comradery offered by the program.

From the outset, Cooreman said UNI handled his recruitment differently than every other school that had interest in him.

“UNI has always been very welcoming for me,” Cooreman said. “The first time I went down to Cedar Falls, the first thing I did was meet with the head coach--me, my dad and coach Farley--for about half an hour. To me, that was huge. Getting to know to him, listening to him talk about the program, was awesome for me to form that connection.”

North Dakota State, North Dakota, Minnesota and Minnesota-Duluth all showed interest in the versatile, 6-foot-4, 210 pound athlete, but the Panthers set themselves apart from the rest of the pack.

“A bunch of other schools recruited me, but I did not get the opportunity to meet with the head coach right away,” Cooreman said. “I felt that UNI brought out the best in forming a personal connection.”

According to Cooreman, that personal connection did not stop after his half hour-long meeting with head coach Mark Farley.

“Then, they took us to a different room where we talked with Coach Clanton and Coach Paup, Coach BK, Coach Austin,” Cooreman said. “We formed a really good connection right away and it was very personal. They all made me feel very welcome and they all made me feel like they wanted me.”

After meeting with more of the coaches, the linebacker said he and the other visitors got to watch the Panthers in action. According to Cooreman, it was during this two-hour long opportunity to watch practice that he saw something that really helped him in committing to the Panthers.

“I loved watching the players and seeing the bonds they all had with each other,” Cooreman said. “That was one big thing as well…I could tell they all had a great relationship with each other.”

The comradery of the players again demonstrated an aspect of the UNI football program which, according to Cooreman, did not appear on visits to other schools.

“On some of these other college visits, you do not see that,” Cooreman said. “You do not see the connection the players have with each other. It is all me, me, me at some of these other places. At UNI, it felt like the connection the players had amongst themselves was second to none.”

Since that visit, Cooreman said he could feel a pull to Cedar Falls.

“They were always a frontrunner from the very start,” Cooreman said. “Ever since that first visit…I knew there was special about that [program].”

In addition to the connections with coaches and the comradery of the players, Cooreman said he feels UNI provides him the best opportunity to get a good education and become the best athlete he can be.

“I feel like I can do big things at UNI,” Cooreman said. “One thing I can bring to the team is 110% effort every play. You are always going to get 110% out of me on that field. I am going to bring good character. I am going to bring good leadership and good companionship…I have always had a different type of passion for football. Being able to play at the Division I level was always a dream for me.”

