CEDAR FALLS -- Austin Errthum booted three field goals, including a 35-yard field goal with 13 minutes and 9 seconds left in the fourth quarter that lifted Northern Iowa to a 16-13 FCS first-round playoff win over Lamar Saturday at the UNI-Dome.
The game winner came after the Panthers (7-5) drove 58 yards in 11 plays. Errthum also connected from 21 and 44 in the first half.
Lamar (7-5) missed a pair of field goals in the second half. The first, a 44-yard attempt by Elvin Martinez was wide right. Then with 2:50 left in the game after the Cardinals had gotten inside the UNI 20 on a 47-yard pass from Darrel Colbert to Taylor Givens.
But Martinez was wide right again on a 36-yard attempt.
Marcus Weymiller and Trevor Allen each rushed for more than 100 yards. Weymiller finished with 128 yards on 29 carries, while Allen had 112 on 18 carries.
UNI advances to face sixth-seeded UC-Davis next Saturday in Davis, Calif., at 6 p.m. Central time.
Halftime story
Northern Iowa has overcome a 13-3 first quarter deficit to force a 13-13 tie at halftime in its first-round FCS playoff game with Lamar at the UNI-Dome.
The Cardinals (7-4) scored on the second play of the game, a 73-yard bubble screen from Darrel Colbert to Kirkland Banks.
After Austin Errthum kicked the first of his two field goals, Lamar responded with a 75-yard drive, converting four third-down plays and a scrambling Colbert tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Case Robinson for a 13-3 lead with 7:29 left in the first quarter.
But Errthum nailed a 44-yard field goal with 8:16 to go in the second quarter, and Eli Dunne fired a 32-yard pass to Jalen Rima with 1:59 to half to tie the game.
UNI has rushed for 135 yards -- 79 by Trevor Allen and 56 from Marcus Weymiller.
Colbert is 9 of 16 for 160 yards and the two scores. Colbert has extended several plays ducking out of potential sacks and then completing a pass.
Lamar has out-gained UNI 217 to 201. However, the Cardinals had just 36 second-quarter yards, compared to the Panthers' 140.
Lamar;13;0;0;0 -- 13
Northern Iowa;3;10;0;3 -- 16
FIRST QUARTER
Lamar -- Banks 73 pass from Colbert (run failed), 14:23. (Drive: 2 plays, 75 yards, :37).
UNI -- Errthum 21 FG, 12:21. (Drive: 5 plays, 33 yards, 1:53).
Lamar -- Robinson 25 pass from Colbert (Martinez kick), 7:29. (Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 4:52).
SECOND QUARTER
UNI -- Errthum 44 FG, 8:16. (Drive: 6 plays, 30 yards, 2:45).
UNI -- Rima 32 pass from Dunne (Errthum kick), 1:59. (Drive: 11 plays, 91 yards, 3:29).
FOURTH QUARTER
UNI -- Errthum 35 FG, 13:09 (Drive: 11 plays, 58 yards, 4:33).
