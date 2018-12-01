DAVIS, Calif. -- Sixth-seeded UC Davis leads Northern Iowa, 16-6 , at halftime of a second-round FCS playoff game Saturday at Aggie Stadium.
Max O'Rourke has kicked three field goals, and Jake Maier has thrown for 196 yards and a touchdown to lead the Aggies.
UC Davis star receiver Keelan Doss has eight catches for 128 yards.
UNI scored on its first two drives, but both field goals by Austin Errthum of 41 and 36 that gave the Panthers leads of 3-0, and 6-3.
Eli Dunne is 12 of 23 for 113 yards, while Trevor Allen has rushed for 42 yards and has four catches for 26 yards.
Northern Iowa;6;0;0;0 -- 6
UC Davis;10;6;0;0 -- 16
FIRST QUARTER
UNI -- Errthum 41 FG, 11:54. (Drive: 9 plays, 51 yards, 3:06)
UCD -- O'Rourke 24 FG, 7:26. (Drive: 14 plays, 68 yards, 4:22).
UNI -- Errthum 36 FG, 4:16. (Drive: 10 plays, 71 yards, 3:03).
UCD -- Preece 4 pass from Maier (O'Rourke kick), :52. (Drive: 9 plays, 76 yards, 3:19).
SECOND QUARTER
UCD -- O'Rourke 35 FG, 4:43 (Drive: 8 plays, 52 yards, 2:39).
UCD -- O'Rourke 19 FG, :00. (Drive: 10 plays, 63 yards, 2:57).
