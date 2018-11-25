CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa's defense took a pair of punches to the jaw early Saturday in its FCS playoff game against Lamar.
After the Cardinals scored on their first two possessions to take a 13-3 lead, the Panthers defense picked themselves up off the turf and pitched a shutout for the final three-plus quarters as UNI rallied to win 16-13.
In pitching that shutout, UNI forced two fumbles inside its own 20, and Isaiah Nimmers picked off a last-second Hail Mary into the end zone to close out the first half.
"These guys are making plays because of the intensity they are playing with and the intensity probably creates the turnover because of the collision... whatever it takes. We got after it," UNI head coach Mark Farley said. "We got stronger as the game went on and hopefully that is how our team responds as we continue through this playoff."
The Panthers defense will get an even more stern test in their second-round playoff game Saturday at sixth-seeded California-Davis. The Aggies averaged 42.2 points and 495.5 total yards a game, including 328.1 passing.
It may be a marvel how that defensive unit has done what it has done, including posting three shutouts in a single season, the first time a UNI defense has done that since 1971.
Injuries that may have decimated other teams, the Panthers have found a way to overcome, and they will have to do it again.
Nimmers, the red-shirt sophomore, appeared to suffer a significant lower-body injury in the fourth quarter, and UNI had to turn to true freshman Shakespeare Williams down the stretch.
Nimmers was only starting because sophomore Xavior Williams missed his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. Williams warmed up in pregame, but came out of the tunnel prior to the game and prowled the sidelines without his helmet.
UNI also has Roosevelt Lawrence, who started the first eight games before Austin Evans took over a starting role opposite Williams.
Linebacker is a well documented spot that has taken several hits with three players now gone for the season -- Jake Hartford, Chris Kolarevic and Kendrick Suntken.
But with senior Duncan Ferch, who led UNI with 10 tackles against Lamar, first-year starters Blake Thomas and Alfonzo Lambert have picked up their games.
And Saturday, a new difference maker may have emerged in red-shirt freshman Bryce Flater, who recorded six tackles, including a sack, in the second half after sitting out the first half because of a targeting call he picked up against Missouri State.
"I told D.J. (UNI linebackers coach D.J. Vokolek) in the locker room that Bryce Flater may have been the difference in the third and fourth quarter because he made a lot of tackles in the run game. He will run and he will hit you when he gets there."
HAWKINS VS. THE PANTHERS: While this is the first time UNI and UC-Davis have played each other, this will not be the first time Aggie head coach Dan Hawkins has coached against the Panthers.
Hawkins was Dirk Koetter's assistant head coach at Boise State in 2000 when I-AA UNI lost to the I-A Broncos, 42-17.
Following the conclusion of the 2000 regular season, Hawkins was promoted to head coach where he posted a 53-11 record in five seasons before departing for Colorado where he coached until 2010.
Prior to taking over at UC-Davis, his Alma mater, in 2017, Hawkins served as an ESPN analyst from 2010-16.
MORE ON UC-DAVIS: The Aggies transitioned form Division II to Division I in 2006. From 1971 to 1990, UCD won 20 consecutive conference championships and set a Division II record with 34 consecutive winning seasons.
This is UCD's 21st all-time playoff appearance, first at the FCS level and first since 2002.
The Aggies tied with Eastern Washington and Weber State for the Big Sky Conference title. UCD's losses were to Stanford and Eastern Washington (59-20). It also owns a victory over Montana (49-21), when the Aggies erased a 21-3 halftime deficit by scoring 46 unanswered points in t he second half.
AGGIES TO WATCH: UCD quarterback Jake Maier was named the Big Sky offensive player of the year after throwing for 3,387 yards and 31 touchdowns. His favorite target is Keelan Doss, last season's Big Sky offensive player of the year.
Doss has caught 303 career passes for 3,789 yards and 26 touchdowns. This season, he has hauled in 100 passes for 1,054 yards and nine scores.
Both Doss and Maier are Walter Payton Award finalists.
