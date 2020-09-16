Facing $2.5 million shortfall, UNI announces UNI Fight Initiative

The 2020-21 reductions impacted all employees making more than $41,000 annually. The reductions begin at $12.5 percent for the highest-paid employees to 5 percent on the lowest tier.

+2 Projected budget shortfall of at least $1 million forces UNI athletics cuts UNI staff and coaches will take temporary salary reductions. Contract incentives for head coaches and athletics director David Harris have been suspended for the fiscal year.

UNI Public Relations Manager Steve Schmadeke said in July that 45 athletic department employees were impacted by the reductions.

But despite those cost-cutting measures, UNI will still see a significant shortfall and the goal of the UNI Fight Initiative is to bridge the gap with the help of the Panther faithful.

"UNI has a reputation of overcoming tough circumstances," Harris said in a release Wednesday. "We come together to accomplish tasks that seem impossible and this is one of the toughest circumstances that we have ever faced. Now is the time to do what we always do and come together to tackle the challenge.

“Please consider making a one-time donation to the UNI Fight Initiative, above and beyond your normal gift, and help us during this unprecedented time. Your gift will help us maintain our focus on supporting our student-athletes in every aspect of their time at UNI."

Athletic department staff has already secured more than $300,000 in the first phase of the initiative with gifts of a few thousand dollars to more than $50,000.