David Harris, UNI in uncharted waters with NIL ruling

“So you have states with individual state laws. States that don’t have an individual state law — which would include us here in the state of Iowa — the NCAA ended up throwing it back on those states saying okay, you individually as institutions have to come with your own set policy.

“What we do know now is as of July 1st student-athletes are able to use their name, image and likeness to make money,” continued Jacobson. “They are able to engage in a wide variety of things, whatever that might be from a marketing standpoint. It is a long list of things they can engage in now and profit in doing so.”

Jacobson says the University of Northern Iowa’s athletic administration has been as proactive as possible given that lack of direction.

UNI produced an eight-point document to give student-athletes some guidance. One of those bullet-points says no coach or athletic department employee can help secure NIL opportunities for athletes.

“We are educating our players the best way we can so they are able to go out and get involved,” Jacobson said. “The items have been discussed at length and are pretty standard across the board.

Among the can-do activities: Individual athletes can hold camps and charge a fee.