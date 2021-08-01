David Harris, UNI in uncharted waters with NIL ruling

CEDAR FALLS – Since July 1 the college landscape has become a new world for athletic directors, school administrators, head coaches and — most importantly — student-athletes.
It’s been exactly a month since student-athletes have been allowed to make money off their name, image and likeness. How to educate those athletes on the changing rules, in particular at the University of Northern Iowa, is the priority for now.
Panther head football coach Mark Farley laughed when he was asked how many “Walk-on from Waukon” T-shirts he might have been able to sell during his student-athlete days.
“What we are doing is like everybody else is, we are adapting and learning as it unfolds,” Farley said. “I think we are learning from other people, and yet we’re going to support our student athletes in this endeavor because it is definitely a huge positive for them.”
Men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson agrees, but adds there are more questions than answers currently.
“Us as coaches and as administrators have been working toward getting the information to our student athletes so they can begin the process of fully taking advantage of the opportunities name, image and likeness presents,” Jacobson said. “There are still plenty of questions ... the biggest piece is there is not a national set of parameters and policy.
“So you have states with individual state laws. States that don’t have an individual state law — which would include us here in the state of Iowa — the NCAA ended up throwing it back on those states saying okay, you individually as institutions have to come with your own set policy.
“What we do know now is as of July 1st student-athletes are able to use their name, image and likeness to make money,” continued Jacobson. “They are able to engage in a wide variety of things, whatever that might be from a marketing standpoint. It is a long list of things they can engage in now and profit in doing so.”
Jacobson says the University of Northern Iowa’s athletic administration has been as proactive as possible given that lack of direction.
UNI produced an eight-point document to give student-athletes some guidance. One of those bullet-points says no coach or athletic department employee can help secure NIL opportunities for athletes.
“We are educating our players the best way we can so they are able to go out and get involved,” Jacobson said. “The items have been discussed at length and are pretty standard across the board.
Among the can-do activities: Individual athletes can hold camps and charge a fee.
For instance, UNI star point guard AJ Green is conducting “AJ Green’s Basketball Academy” Monday through Thursday at the FIT Courts in Cedar Falls for boys and girls in the fifth through eighth grades at a cost of $150 per camper.
University of Iowa national champion wrestler Spencer Lee signed an agreement with Ironside Apparel and Promotions in Cedar Rapids producing his own clothing line with his own logo. One of the top-selling items features his signature phrase, “Excuses are for Wussies.”
Those are examples of how student-athletes can market themselves and make money on their name, image and likeness.
UNI director of athletics David Harris said his department’s approach has been to read, listen and learn.
“It’s a new frontier for virtually everyone in college athletics,” Harris said, “so our prospective was to try to learn as much as we could about it and try to make sure how we can educate our student-athletes better; try to understand the compliance angles, because we want to make sure our student-athletes can take advantage of this but not get themselves into any issues with eligibility.
“And then to learn how best to help our student-athletes implement this best on their own behalf.”
Harris called the eight-point document a helpful guide to UNI’s student-athletes. In the simplest of terms it helps them understand what they can do and cannot do with the university’s understanding that further information and guidance is coming from the NCAA.
“For now we feel it suits our purposes,” Harris said.
Harris has more insight into the situation than most. He has sat on the Division I council since July 2019. The council is a group of 40 NCAA members comprising athletic directors, athletics administrators, senior women administrators, faculty athletics representatives and student-athletes responsible for the day-to-day decision making for Division I institutions and conferences.
“At the end of day, however, we are going through what a lot of universities are going through,” Harris said. “You are trying to learn on the fly. You are trying to do your research and trying to educate your student-athlete. Then you are trying to figure out what your best approach is for your campus.”
Asked if UNI would follow suit with institutions like Ohio State and hire a company to help student-athletes with marketing their name, image and likeness, Harris said that is something the Missouri Valley Conference as a whole is researching.
Ohio State went into partnership with Opendorse, a company that specializes in helping athletes understand, build, protect and monetize their brand.
“It is an avenue we may pursue,” Harris said. “We know on the conference level we have a working group that is looking into whether or not there might be one of these companies that is a good solution for all of our schools to go together and have one at the conference level and one NIL platform we work with.
“That is yet to be determined. If we don’t go in that direction and all the schools are left on their own, then certainly working with one of the companies that is out there that does this work is something we’d consider. But we know there is a significant financial obligation as well.”
For Harris and other MVC members, the wish is any outside organization they approach emphasizes education and compliance.
Ultimately, there is still a lot more to learn about NIL.
“What we have is temporary,” Harris said. “We know at some point, maybe when get closer to the academic year or into the academic year, we may develop a full-blown policy … but right now we wanted to hit the highlights.”