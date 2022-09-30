UNI roundup: Crawford, Marrs pace UNI in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Emily Holterhaus recorded her 1,000 career kill as Northern Iowa won the last three games to beat Missouri State, 19-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-23, Friday in a Missouri Valley Conference volleyball match.

Holterhaus became the 29th player in Panther history to record 1,000 kills and first since Karlie Taylor in 2018. She led UNI finished with 13 kills.

Kira Fallert (15) and Carly Spies (11) also had double-digit kills, while Tayler Alden had 43 assists and 11 digs. Sydney Petersen had 24 digs, and Inga Rotto blocked five shots to highlight UNI’s defense.

The victory improved UNI to 10-6 overall and 3-0 in the MVC. The Panthers have won nine of their last 10 matches.

Cross Country

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Northern Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams ran Friday at the Gans Creek Classic hosted by the University of Missouri.

The UNI women took 12th out of the 24 team field, while the men were 17th out of 22.

Kate Crawford led the Panther women in 59th place with a time of 21 minutes and 44 seconds in the 6K race. Emma Hoins was 72nd in 21:53, and Sophia Jungling ran 22:09 to take 89th.

For the men, Payton Marrs shaved 72 seconds off his season best to take 75th out of 237 with a time of 24:55 over eight kilometers.

UNI returns to action Oct. 14 at the Bradley Pink Classic.